LEXINGTON, Ky. — South Dakota junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the North All-Region Team as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Juhnke, a six-foot outside hitter, becomes the first Coyote in the Division I era to earn the honor three times.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, led the Coyotes and the Summit League in total kills (461), kills per set (3.97), total points (519.5), points per set (4.48) and total attacks (932).
Junhke provided 17 double-doubles on the season as South Dakota posted a 20-10 overall record and finished 15-3 in the Summit League, ultimately winning the Summit League tournament title for the second straight season.
Juhnke, named the Summit League tourney MVP for the second straight season, had six matches this season with over 20 kills, including equaling the school record for a three-set match with 24 in the Summit title game sweep over Omaha. Second on the team in digs with 347 she had a season-high 22 in a five-set win at Omaha.
“This is a well-deserved honor,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “Elizabeth has been a key contributor to our success this season in many areas of the game.
“She is among elite company in this region, and I am happy she has been recognized for her play.”
