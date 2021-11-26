VERMILLION -- The sixth-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits played spoiler Thursday night, and were looking to do it again Friday night against in-state rival South Dakota, but came up just short in a five-set thriller.
“I think we showed our fight,” senior Coyote setter Madison Jurgens said. “Tomorrow (Saturday) is going to be just as tough as that and I think we showed how much grit we have fighting off three set points from them in the fifth set. We really wanted to win and we showed that. I think that’s something we have to carry into tomorrow if we want to come out on top.”
The Jacks forced a fifth set for a second straight night after falling behind 2-1 Thursday night and defeating Denver in five sets. SDSU rallied to fight off three straight match points in the fourth set and play a fifth against USD Friday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“Id’ be disappointed if they didn’t,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said of SDSU’s momentum carrying over from the win Thursday night. “I think that’s a part of it, you have to feed off things that you do well and it was a very emotional win for them last night, a big win for them last night.”
The two sides traded points and leads early in the fifth set. USD went on a 3-0 run to take a 5-3 lead before a Brooklyn Schram serve found the net to end the run. A back row kill from Crystal Burk even the second set at five and Elyse Winter’s kill gave SDSU a 6-5 lead.
The two sides continued to trade points from there as neither side could build more than a one point advantage until an Elizabeth Juhnke kill gave USD a 12-10 lead. Brooklyn Bollweg served up an ace for the Coyotes and SDSU called their final timeout down 13-10.
After a USD block went out-of-bounds, an ace from Tatum Pickar cut the USD lead to one. Ella Thompson recorded a kill and USD called timeout with the fifth set tied at 13.
“I think we just stayed patient,” Jurgens said. “It was back-and-forth, no team was really pulling ahead at any moment in that fifth set and we just stayed patient. We stayed the course, we had some good serve-receive passes that allowed us to get blockers guessing and have some open seams on the attack.”
Both sides continued to trade match points until USD trailed 16-15 and rattled off three straight points to take the match in five.
The opening set for the Coyotes was a shaky one, as SDSU hit .364 to take set one 25-20. The Coyote offense hit over .250 at .265, but the Jacks were the stronger team in the opening set.
From there, the Coyote defense clamped down and the Coyote offense continued to chug along. The Coyotes dominated sets two and three outside of one Jackrabbit run in each set. In the second set, it was an 8-2 run early in the set to take a lead on the Coyotes before USD responded and ran away with the set.
In the third set, USD built a 23-14 lead before the Jacks scored six straight points to bring themselves back into the set. USD was able to score the final two points to seal the set.
The two sides traded blows early in the fourth set, with the Coyotes building a slim 11-8 lead. That lead grew to four and SDSU called a timeout trailing 18-14. SDSU scored three straight out of their timeout, pushing Williamson to call a timeout of her own.
After the Jacks tied it at 19, an attack error from SDSU followed by an ace from Laura Petterson gave USD a 21-19 lead. The Coyotes held the lead 24-21 before an attack error from Juhnke gave SDSU another chance. Madison Harms over-powered a shot on the next volley to put SDSU down one, 24-23.
Burk tallied a kill to tie the match at 24 and Burk did it again for the 25th point. Juhnke’s attack on SDSU’s set point was blocked to give SDSU the fourth set and force a decisive fifth.
“We really wanted to go out with fight and improve on every part of the game and not let them faze us,” Harms said. “We know what we can do and at the end of the day, this is going to come down to a championship so we really wanted to go out and play with heart.”
After a back-and-forth fifth set the Coyotes are back in the conference championship to take on Omaha Saturday.
“I think in some ways, controlling our emotions,” Williamson said will be one of the biggest challenges going into tomorrow. “It is a big moment and we want to make sure that the moment doesn’t get bigger than what it is.”
Juhnke tallied 23 kills and 19 digs for the Coyotes. Harms added 15 kills and Sami Slaughter 10. Jurgens tallied 59 assists and 11 digs. Lolo Weideman contributed 20 digs and Brooklyn Bollweg and Aimee Adams 13 digs apiece.
Burk tallied 10 kills and 17 digs for the Jacks. Chloe Stitt added 16 kills and 14 digs. Jasmine Weidemann picked up 26 assists and Carly Wedel 22 assists. Tatum Pickar finished with 20 digs and Weidemann 14.
The Coyotes take on Omaha at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Summit League Championship inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
