OMAHA, Neb. — Mount Marty played College of Saint Mary to a 2-2 draw in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday. The match, originally scheduled for Yankton, was moved to Omaha due to Tuesday’s snow in the Yankton area.
Tiana Bumbaca-Kuehl and Taylor Dunn scored for Mount Marty, which had an 11-9 edge in shots on goal. Sierra Rosales added an assist.
Julia Ellis and Cloey Allgood scored for College of Saint Mary. Sarah Murphy had an assist for the Flames.
Jamie Tebben made seven saves in goal for Mount Marty. Fatima Vargas stopped nine shots for College of Saint Mary.
Mount Marty, 2-9-1 overall and 2-8-1 in the GPAC, ends the season at Northwestern on Saturday. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
The Flames finished the season 3-7-2 overall and in GPAC play.
