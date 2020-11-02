SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota State will replace Utah in the field of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
SDSU will open the event against Creighton on Nov. 25, a 6 p.m. contest that will be aired on ESPN2. The Jackrabbits will play two other games in the event, the first three games of SDSU’s season.
The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event whose eight programs have a combined 54 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 16 trips to the Final Four. The field of teams also includes Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on the ESPN family of networks.
Other first-round games on Nov. 25 include West Virginia against Texas A&M at 1 p.m., Ohio State against Memphis at 3:30 p.m., and Dayton against Wichita State at 8:30 p.m. Second round games will be played on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), with semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and consolation games in the evening session. Friday’s final round times are to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.