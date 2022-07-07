WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
FIRST ROUND: Quinn Dannenbring def. Maiya Muller, 3 & 2; Allison Meyerink def. Mattie Wiedenbauch, 1 up
MEN’S SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
FIRST ROUND: Sean Farah def. Mike Grevlos, 4&3; Derek Bursheim def. John Chisham 7&6; Doug Murphy def. Scott Schultz, 7&6; Brad Buche def. Thom Koehler, 4&3; Tim Renner def. Denny Fokken, 3&2; Dave Beranek def. Kyle Stoltenberg, 1 up; Don Robinson def. Al Hagan, 3&2; Steve Weiland def. Art Aviles, 6&5; Gordon Jones def. David Wobbema, 4&2; Sam Prue def. Bruce Ashland, 4&2; Dan Megard def. Kyle Repp, 6&5
QUALIFYING ROUND
MEN’S DIVISION: 1, Jacob Otta, Sioux Falls 68; 2, Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls 68; 3, Jake Olson, Watertown 70; 4, Nick Lust, Rapid City 70; 5, Jack Tanner, Brookings 71; 6, Will Grevlos, Sioux Falls 71; 7, Will Hurd, Sioux Falls 72; 8, Kayde Bartels, Brookings 72; 9, Tyler Westra, Sioux Falls 72; 10, Brodie Hullinger, Brookings 72;
11, Ryan Jansa, Sioux Falls 72; 12, Bennett Geraets, Sioux Falls 72; 13, Riley Duncanson, Brandon 73; 14, Russell Pick, Mitchell 73; 15, Matthew Schaefer, Brookings 74; 16, Tony Hayes, Sioux Falls 74; 17, Ryan Neff, Sioux Falls 74; 18, Ryan Trasamar, Sioux Falls 75; 19, Will Allen, Harrisburg 75; 20, Nicholas Heig, Rapid City 75;
21, Luke Honner, Sioux Falls 75; 22, Hayden Scott, Sioux Falls 75; 23, Collin Hammer, Sioux Falls 75; 24, Jackson Swartz, Rapid City 76; 25, Scott Duarte, Rapid City 76; 26, Cole Peterson, Sioux Falls 77; 27, Cramer Johnson, Aberdeen 77; 28, John Grothe, Brandon 77; 29, Jack Hilgenberg, Sioux Falls 77; 30, Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls 78;
31, Jeff Meyerink, Mitchell 78; 32, Mikael Zuidema, Brandon 78; 33, Carter Shawd, Sioux Falls 78; 34, Jonah Swartz, Rapid City 78; 35, Ben Daane, Rapid City 78; 36, Chase McDonald, Wentworth 79; 37, Nick Mahowald, Watertown 79; 38, Julean Michels, Sioux Falls 79; 39, Spencer Wittstruck, Sioux Falls 79; 40, John Young, Rapid City 79;
41, Carson Lee, Vermillion 80; 42, Caeden Ekroth, Yankton 80; 43, Bo Sandness, Sioux Falls 80; 44, Brandon Sigmund, Mitchell 80; 45, Max Pfeiffer, Aberdeen 81; 46, Andrew Dykstra, Sioux Falls 81; 47, Jake Steen, Brookings 82; 48, Ben Irlbeck, Elk Point 82; 49, Jared Schnabel, Aberdeen 83; 50, Max Dailey, Mitchell 84;
51, Gunar Rang, Sioux Falls 84; 52, Trevor Bartunek, Rapid City 85; 53, Gabriel Messler, Sioux Falls 85; 54, Jack Kray, Sioux Falls 85; 55, Cory Willadsen, Sioux Falls 85; 56, Carson Van Beek, Sioux Falls 86; 57, Riley Christensen, Sioux Falls 86; 58, Hayden Heig, Rapid City 88; 59, Derek Hoflock, Sioux Falls 89; 60, Skyler Harms, Dell rapids 89;
61, Brandon Varilek, Harrisburg 89; 62, Troy Howard, Rapid City 89; 63, David Wilch, North Sioux City 90; 64, Braydon Jones, Aberdeen 91; 65, J.R. Laplante, Sioux Falls 91; 66, Chris Baker, Saint Lawrence 95; 67, Matthew Wolfe, Sioux Falls 107
WOMEN’S DIVISION: 1, Alex Kandolin, Rapid City 75; 2, Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls 77; 3, Reese Jansa, Sioux Falls 77; 4, Natalie Young, Rapid City 79; 5, Shannon McCormick, Sioux Falls 79; 6, Megan Hinker, Lennox 80; 7, Mattie Weidenbach, Sioux Falls 81; 8, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 81; 9, Maiya Muller, Beresford 88; 10, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 91
SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION: 1, Gene Levasseur, Sioux Falls 72; 2, Bradley Seaman, Aberdeen 76; 3, Steve Beardsley, Rapid City 77; 4, Jim McGuire, Sioux Falls 77; 5, Jeff Stockert, Aberdeen 78; 6, Al Hagen, Harrisburg 78; 7, Sam Prue, Sioux City 78; 8, Derek Burshiem, Flandreau 79; 9, Doug Murphy, Hartford 79; 10, Dan Megard, Yankton 80;
11, Steve Weiland, Yankton 80; 12, David Wobbema, Sioux Falls 81; 13, Brad Buche, Mitchell 81; 14, Denny Fokken, Yankton 81; 15, Dave Beranek, Sioux Falls 81; 16, Mike Grevlos, Sioux Falls 82; 17, Sean Farah, Sioux Falls 82; 18, Kyle Stoltenberg, Sioux Falls 84; 19, Gordon Jones, Flandreau 85; 20, Thom Koehler, Sioux Falls 86;
21, Tim Renner, Crooks 86; 22, Kyle Repp, Yankton 86; 23, Art Aviles, Sioux Falls 89; 24, Scott Schultz, Emery 92; 25, John Chisham, Sioux Falls 94; 26, Don Robinson, Rapid City 94; 27, Bruce Ashland, Rapid City 101
