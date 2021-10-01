The 2021 Yankton girls’ tennis team has accomplished things that hadn’t been done by a Gazelles in years.
Now they want to do something no Gazelle has ever done: Win a state team title.
Yankton sports 20-plus wins at five of nine flights — and .500 or better records at all nine flights — as it enters the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Tennis Tournament, beginning Monday in Sioux Falls.
“From my point of view, having gone through the program, getting to see the level of play with these girls has been exciting,” said Yankton head coach Vanessa Rockne.
The Gazelles posted a 20-5 dual record, a mark last achieved in 2008 when Coach Rockne was a player for the Gazelles. That team success has been sparked at the top of the lineup, where senior Maggie Schaefer (27-1) and eighth grader Nora Krajewski (26-1) are a combined 27-0 at flight one doubles.
Nora Krajewski was second at state at flight two singles a year ago. Schaefer missed state due to health issues.
“It’s tough to be undefeated in tennis,” Rockne said. “Both are exceptionally hard-working, intelligent, driven individuals.”
Their win total breaks the mark of Kyna Williams and Abby Washburn, who went 25-7 at flight one doubles in 2003. (Lindsey Wilcox was 25-7 at flight two doubles that year, with Jessica Mathison playing with her on 22 of those wins.)
Rockne credits both players for their part in making the pairing of a senior and an eighth grader work on the court.
“That’s a salute to Nora’s talent and maturity to play at that level,” she said. “It’s also a salute to Maggie’s leadership and ability to work with Nora.”
Eighth grader Sabrina Krajewski, Nora’s sister, has found her own success on the court this year, going 23-5 at flight three singles and teaming with freshman Addison Gordon for a 20-8 record at flight two doubles.
Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon finished second in the state at flight three doubles a year ago. Krajewski was also third in the state at flight four singles a year ago, while Gordon was fourth at flight five singles.
“It’s awesome to see how much she has improved,” Rockne said. “There are for more years for her to continue being successful.”
Junior Frannie Kouri, who missed part of the season due to health issues, has posted a 13-7 record at flight four singles. Her doubles partner, senior Kayla Marsh, has a 7-4 record at flight five singles and an 11-6 record overall after filling in at both flight four and flight six at times this season. Kouri and Marsh are 10-10 on the season. Marsh was third at flight six singles a year ago, while Kouri competed at flight three singles.
“Kayla was dealt a difficult hand with health issues, and we didn’t know where she would stand,” Rockne said. “She’s been a quiet leader for us and played where we needed her. She definitely earned her spot.”
Eighth grader Paige Mitzel is 13-13 at flight six singles and 14-14 overall. Mitzel has also played doubles at times and Gordon has been in the singles rotation for the Gazelles this season.
“All our girls are exceptionally driven,” Rockne said, noting both their competitive spirit and willingness to play where asked.
Yankton will be chasing two-time defending champion Mitchell in the team rankings. The Kernels beat out Yankton for the Eastern South Dakota Conference title on Tuesday.
“We never seem to get away from Mitchell,” Rockne said. “But it’s a great thing, having them as our main competition.”
Rockne is hoping the Gazelles can reverse the outcome this time around.
“Matches played one week apart usually don’t turn out the same,” she said. “We’re hoping it flips our way.
“The girls are excited. They’re ready.”
Vermillion also will compete in the Class A tournament. Team entries were not available at presstime.
Play begins at 8 a.m. each day, with matches at both McKennan and Kuehn Parks in Sioux Falls on both days.
