The Brandon Valley Lynx used a 9-0 run in the second quarter to secure a 58-54 win over the Yankton Bucks in an Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball matchup at Yankton High School Thursday.
Brandon Valley started the game out strong and physical, keeping the Bucks to 14 points after the first half. However, that did not hold the Bucks back from getting back into the game.
Yankton was able to come out and bring the game within eight-points in the third quarter. Drew Ryken was a big factor in that, putting up seven points in this quarter.
“We just told [our boys] we needed to do a better job attacking the basket, rebounding, and other little things in the second half,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “And they did just that.”
The Bucks were able to go on a run with just over 2:00 of playing time left in the game. Mac Ryken was able to make a layup, and then sink two free throws following a Lynx offensive foul. Isaiah Schelhaas swished a three to make it a one-point game.
“We were able to make some shots and get some momentum going,” said Haynes.
Brandon Valley made a layup with :24.0 to go in the final quarter to push their lead back to three points. The final point of the game came from Brandon Valley’s Landon Dulaney, who made a free throw.
The Bucks will be using this game to ensure they finish the second half of the season off strong.
“We just need to worry about ourselves, no matter the opponent,” said Haynes, “We will be using this game to see where we need to clean up”.
Lukas Morgan led the Lynx with 16 points. Josh Olthoff followed with 11.
The Bucks were led by Rugby Ryken who scored 14. Drew Ryken followed with 11.
Brandon Valley moves to 8-4 on the season, while Yankton falls to 5-4.
The Lynx will host Rapid Central on Thursday. The Bucks will be hosting Douglas on Saturday.
Brandon Valley won the JV contest 49-45. Landon Potts had 11 points to lead the Bucks and Matthew Sheldon added 10.
The Lynx sophomore team won with a 54-50 score. The Bucks were led by Sheldon with 16 points.
Yankton lost the 9A game 62-50. Beck Rycken led Yankton with 13 points.
Brandon Valley won the 9B game 59-31. Talan Kenney made eight points to lead Yankton.
