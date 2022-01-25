SUMMERLAND, Neb. — The Crofton-Bloomfield boys’ wrestling team picked up a 49-9 win ove Summerland in Summerland, Nebraska Tuesday.
Crofton found wins in nine divisions Tuesday. Wyatt Tramp and Garret Buschkamp picked up decision wins, with Tramp earning a 12-0 major decision and Buschkamp an 8-3 decision.
Casey Jeannoutot, Jared Janssen and Jack Miller earned wins by pin. Ty Tramp, Robbie Fischer, Hudson Barger and William Poppe each picked up wins by forfeit.
Wakefield Tri.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic went 1-1 in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Cedar Catholic beat Winnebago 28-18. Nash Albers (138) won by pin for Cedar Catholic as the Trojans won both of the matches contested in the dual.
Wakefield beat Cedar Catholic 33-18. Bradley Haglund (195) won by pin for Wakefield. Conner Hochstein (152), Kale Korth (170) and Braeden Kleinschmit (132) won by pin for Cedar Catholic.
Wakefield beat Winnebago 42-22 in the other match. Gabriel Lamprecht (138) won by pin for Wakefield. Landanian Free (132) won by pin for Winnebago.
Dakota Valley Tri.
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Tea Area and Lennox each downed Dakota Valley in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday at North Sioux City.
Tea Area cruised past Dakota Valley 77-6, with Dawson Eimers (160), Gavin Van Emmerik (170), Isaac Johnson (195) and Griffen Schnider (220) winning by pin.
Lennox downed Dakota Valley 60-24, with Josh Christensen (126), Ashton Bach (132) and Triston Butler (170) winning by pin.
Tea Area beat Lennox 68-12 in the other match, with Jackson Tschetter (113), Maddix Slykhuis (126), Hunter Wilson (132), Wyatt Stuntebeck (138), Eimers (160), Van Emmerik (170) and Tyler Woodring (106) winning by pin.
Girls: Summerland 18, Crofton 12
SUMMERLAND, Neb. — The Crofton girls’ wrestling team fell to Summerland in a dual Tuesday afternoon in Summerland, Nebraska.
Crofton’s Madisen Peterson and Annabelle Poppe picked up wins for Crofton. Poppe won by fall over Summerland’s Calissa Kester and Peterson won by forfeit.
Summerland’s Sydni McConnell, Lenora Kester and Raina Krebs each won by forfeit.
