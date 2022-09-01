MITCHELL — The Yankton ninth grade football team scored its first victory of the season, blanking Mitchell 24-0 on Thursday in Mitchell.
Easton Feser and Abe O’Brien connected twice for touchdowns, with Feser going 6-of-7 passing for 64 yards. Jace Sedlacek rushed for 56 yards and a score, and caught two passes for 31 yards. Carter Boomsma rushed for 54 yards and had a 10-yard catch in the win.
