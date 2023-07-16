SIOUX FALLS — Two teams from Yankton, Fury Black in the 18-under ‘B’ division and Fury Lancers in the 12-under ‘B’ division, each forced winner-take-all finals before falling in their respective divisions in the South Dakota USA Softball State Youth Fastpitch Tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Yankton Fury Black finished second after a 7-2 loss to Fusion Synergy. The Yankton Fury Lancers finished second after a 12-8 loss to the TSC Storm.
Here are the available recaps from Saturday and Sunday for Yankton teams, as well as the top finishes for area teams.
18-Under
Fusion Synergy beat Yankton Fury Black two out of three games to claim the 18-under ‘B’ title. Fusion Synergy won the first game 15-4 to earn its spot in the final before Fury Black forced the “if necessary” game with a 10-4 decision.
Yankton Fury Fire finished fourth in the 18-under ‘B’ division.
Punishers won the ‘C’ division, 11-5 over Rapid City Assault.
Fusion Synergy 7, Fury Black 2
Fusion Synergy claimed the 18-under ‘B’ title with a 7-2 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Sunday afternoon.
For Yankton, Trinity Bietz went 3-for-3 with a double. Chandler Cleveland, Payton Moser, Peighton James and Lucy Yost each had a hit.
Chandler Cleveland took the loss.
Fury Black 10, Fusion Synergy 4
Yankton Fury Black forced the “if necessary” game with a 10-4 victory over Fusion Synergy on Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland went 2-for-3 with a home run for Yankton. Payton Moser and Jenaya Cleveland each had a triple and three RBI. Trinity Bietz posted a double and two RBI. Camryn Koletzky, Emma Eichacker, Megan Tramp, Peighton James and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit in the victory.
Kaylie Heiner picked up the win.
Fury Black 3, Sanford White 1
Yankton Fury Black stuffed the Sanford Sports Academy White team 3-1 on Sunday. The victory advanced Yankton to the championship game through the loser’s bracket.
Trinity Bietz and Chandler Cleveland each doubled for Yankton. Emma Eichacker, Jenaya Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland pitched 4 1/3 innings for the victory. Kaylie Heiner got the final two outs for Yankton.
Fusion Synergy 15, Fury Black 4
Fusion Synergy scored seven runs in the top of the first on the way to a 15-4 victory over Yankton Fury Black on Sunday. The victory advanced Fusion Synergy to the championship game.
Emma Eichacker doubled and singled, and Trinity Bietz had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Peighton James, Megan Tramp and Kaylie Heiner each had a hit in the effort.
Heiner took the loss.
Sanford White 11, Fury Fire 5
The Yankton Fury Fire were eliminated with an 11-5 loss to the Sanford Sports Academy White team on Sunday. The Fire finished in fourth place.
Kelsey O’Neill had two hits and Grace Robb had a home run and two RBI for Yankton. Keyara “Lucky” Mason had a hit and two RBI. Andrea Miller and Megan Courtright each had a hit in the effort.
Three different pitchers worked for Yankton in the contest.
16-Under
The Yankton Fury Twisters finished fourth in the 16-under ‘B’ division, dropping a 9-5 decision to Sanford Sports Academy-Blue on Sunday. The 605 Octane squad survived a winner-take-all final 8-3 over Sanford Blue to win the ‘B’ crown.
In the ‘C’ division, Blue Bombers beat Elk Point-Jefferson 7-3 for the title. Parkston finished fourth in the division after a 14-4 loss to EPJ on Sunday morning.
14-Under
The Rapid City Icers beat TSC Inferno 11-3 to win the ‘B’ title. Spearfish Toxic outslugged Venom 25-14 for the ‘C’ title.
Menno finished fourth in the ‘C’ division, eliminated by Venom on Sunday morning.
12-Under
A run of eight straight victories got the Yankton Fury Lancers into the ‘B’ championship winner-take-all final, but TSC Storm built an early lead and held on for a 12-8 victory.
In the ‘C’ division, Parkston finished fourth after a loss to the Hartford Hitters on Sunday morning. Flamez beat the Hitters 20-4 for the title.
TSC Storm 12, Fury Lancers 8
The TSC Storm scored 12 unanswered runs to rally from an early deficit, then held on for a 12-8 victory over the Yankton Fury Lancers in the winner-take-all final.
Kenley Vandertuig had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Jazlin Romero and Izzy Gurney each had a hit and two RBI. Brenna Elwood and Jordyn Kudera each had a hit in the effort.
Romero and Claire Taggart each pitched for Yankton.
The Lancers finished 36-5-1.
Fury Lancers 9, TSC Storm 1
The Yankton Fury Lancers forced the “if necessary” game with a 9-1 decision over the TSC Storm on Sunday.
Tyan Beste had two hits for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera, Jazlin Romero, Izzy Gurney and Kenley Vandertuig each had a hit in the victory.
Romero picked up the win, striking out four.
Fury Lancers 15, BV Venom 11
The Yankton Fury Lancers outlasted the Brandon Valley Venom 15-11 on Sunday.
Izzy Gurney went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four runs scored for Yankton. Brenna Elwood doubled and singled, driving in two. Tyan Beste also had two hits and two RBI. Jordyn Kudera had two hits. Olivia Rye had a hit and two RBI, and Claire Taggart and Aubrey Stotz each had a hit in the victory.
Jazlin Romero picked up the win, striking out two.
Fury Lancers 9, TSC Aftershock 5
The Yankton Fury Lancers stayed alive with a 9-5 victory over TSC Aftershock on Sunday morning.
Jazlin Romero went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Brenna Elwood doubled and singled, driving in two. Jordyn Kudera also doubled and singled. Tyan Beste also had two hits. Claire Taggart posted a hit and three RBI. Aubrey Stotz added a hit in the victory.
Romero picked up the win, striking out two.
10-Under
The Yankton Fury Lancers finished fourth in the ‘B’ division, dropping a 6-4 decision to Dakota Dynamite on Sunday morning. Cougars, who handed the Lancers their first loss in the tournament, beat Dakota Dynamite 10-6 for the title.
Hit Stix-Johnson Construction won the ‘C’ title, 8-5 over Vermillion. Vermillion beat Dakota Valley 11-8 to advance to the championship and beat the EPJ Huskies 10-2 to advance earlier in the day. Dakota Valley finished third and EPJ fourth.
Saturday
18-Under
Yankton Fury Black and Yankton Fury Fire each won one game Saturday to advance to Sunday action.
Fury Fire 8, TSC Blaze 6
The Yankton Fury Fire built an 8-3 lead and held on for an 8-6 victory over the TSC Blaze on Saturday.
Brenna Dann tripled and doubled, driving in two, and Megan Courtright doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Grace Robb and Keyara Mason each doubled. Kelsey O’Neill and Shaelynn Puckett each had a hit.
Maddie Courtight pitched five innings for the win. Emma Wiese struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief for the save.
Fury Black 8, TSC Blaze 0
Kaylie Heiner tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out five, as Yankton Fury White bounced the TSC Blaze 8-0 on Saturday.
Payton Moser had two hits and Camryn Koletzky tripled for Yankton. Megan Tramp had a hit and two RBI. Chandler Cleveland, Jenaya Cleveland and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit in the effort.
Sanford White 6, Fury Fire 4
The Yankton Fury Fire opened the state tournament with a 6-4 loss to the Sanford Sports Academy White squad on Saturday morning.
Megan Courtright doubled twice, driving in two, for Yankton. Andrea Miller also had two hits. Emma Wiese, Keyara Mason, Maddie Courtright and Hannah Christopherson each had a hit in the effort.
Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out seven in her 3 2/3 innings of work. Maddie Courtright had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
16-Under
The Yankton Fury Twisters opened Saturday play with an 11-10 victory over South Dakota Select before dropping a 9-2 decision to Brookings Outlaws, falling into the losers’ bracket.
Yankton Fury Hornets were eliminated with an 11-10 loss to Sanford Blue on Saturday.
Sanford Blue 11, Fury Hornets 10
The Sanford Sports Blue team survived a late rally to oust the Yankton Fury Hornets 11-10 on Saturday.
Lydia Yost homered and doubled, driving in five, for Yankton. Madison Girard also had two hits. Reagan Lee and Mia Donner each doubled. Tori Hansen added a hit.
Three different pitchers worked for Yankton, with Hansen striking out two in her 2 2/3 innings of work.
14-Under
In the ‘B’ division, the Yankton Fury Gazelles earned one losers’ bracket victory before falling to Dakota Valley. In the ‘C’ division, Yankton Fury Black roared to a 16-4 victory before dropping a 20-12 decision to Brookings Blast FB&T.
Dakota Valley 9, Fury Gazelles 7
The Yankton Fury Gazelles were eliminated with a 9-7 loss to Dakota Valley on Saturday.
Isabelle Sheldon went 3-for-3 with a home run for Yankton. Ellie Drotzman doubled and singled. Hannah Crisman and Olivia Puck each had two hits. Ava Girard, Kalli Koletzky and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the effort.
Daylee Hughes took the loss, striking out four.
Fury Gazelles 14, TSC Typhoons 2
The Yankton Fury Gazelles used a nine-run second inning to surge past the TSC Typhoons on Saturday.
Isabelle Sheldon went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Daylee Hughes had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Ava Girard tripled twice. Hannah Crisman and Ellie Drotzman each had two hits. Elyse Larson tripled, Reese Garry doubled and Kalli Koletzky, Olivia Puck and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the victory.
Girard picked up the win.
12-Under
The Yankton Fury Lancers went 5-0 on the day to stay alive in the ‘B’ division. Also in the ‘B’ division, the Yankton Fury Gazelles were eliminated by the Brandon Valley Blast, 13-5.
Fury Lancers 12, S.D. United 7
The Yankton Fury Lancers survived their fifth elimination game of Saturday, overcoming an early 3-0 deficit to claim a 12-7 victory over South Dakota United.
Tyan Beste went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera and Jazlin Romero each tripled, with Romero recording two hits and driving in two runs. Izzy Gurney had a hit and two RBI. Kinsley Koletzky and Kenley Vandertuig each had a hit. Brenna Elwood drove in a run in the victory.
Romero picked up the win.
Fury Lancers 12, S.D. Premier Force 5
The Yankton Fury Lancers used a pair of five-run innings to bounce the South Dakota Premier Force 12-5 on Saturday.
Tyan Beste doubled and singled, and Jazlin Romero had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Izzy Gurney and Kenley Vandertuig each had two hits. Claire Taggart tripled. Brenna Elwood, Chloe Caton and Kinsley Koletzky each had a hit, with Koletzky driving in two runs, in the victory.
Romero picked up the win, striking out three.
Fury Lancers 13, Panthers 5
The Yankton Fury Lancers scored seven runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, claiming a 13-5 victory over the Panthers on Saturday.
Tyan Beste went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera tripled and Kennedy Muth doubled, with Muth driving in three runs. Jazlin Romero, Izzy Gurney and Aubrey Stotz each had a hit in the victory.
Claire Taggart picked up the win, striking out five.
Fury Lancers 21, S.F. Flash 3
The Yankton Fury Lancers posted a seven-run first and an 11-run third to club the Sioux Falls Flash 21-3 on Saturday.
Tyan Beste doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Jordyn Kudera had two hits and four RBI. Claire Taggart and Brenna Elwood each tripled, with Taggart driving in two runs. Chloe Caton and Kennedy Muth each had a hit and two RBI. Jazlin Romero and Kenley Vandertuig each had a hit in the victory.
Romero picked up the win, striking out four in the three-inning contest.
Fury Lancers 12, Blaze 8
The Yankton Fury Lancers outlasted the Blaze 12-8 on Saturday morning.
Jazlin Romero doubled and singled, and Izzy Gurney had two hits for Yankton. Brenna Elwood had a double and three RBI. Tyan Beste also doubled. Jordyn Kudera, Kennedy Muth and Kinsley Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Claire Taggart picked up the win, striking out three.
10-Under
In the ‘B’ division, Yankton Fury Lancers bounced back from a 14-0 loss to Cougars with a 10-8 victory over TSC Avalanche.
Both Yankton teams in the ‘C’ division were eliminated on Saturday. The Yankton Storm scored a 12-11 walkoff victory over the Brandon Valley Tornados before dropping a 15-5 decision to the Watertown Flare. The Yankton Fury Outlaws fell to Beresford 7-2.
Beresford 7, Fury Outlaws 2
The Yankton Fury Outlaws saw their tournament end with a 7-2 loss to Beresford on Saturday.
Aubrey Hudson had a hit and a run scored for Yankton. Aria Hansen walked twice and scored a run.
