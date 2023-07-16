SIOUX FALLS — Two teams from Yankton, Fury Black in the 18-under ‘B’ division and Fury Lancers in the 12-under ‘B’ division, each forced winner-take-all finals before falling in their respective divisions in the South Dakota USA Softball State Youth Fastpitch Tournament, Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Yankton Fury Black finished second after a 7-2 loss to Fusion Synergy. The Yankton Fury Lancers finished second after a 12-8 loss to the TSC Storm.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.