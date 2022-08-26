MITCHELL – The Yankton Bucks got an emphatic 45-6 victory here against the Mitchell Kernels at Joe Quintal Field Friday.
Bucks head coach Brady Muth was happy with the win but said that there is plenty to clean up. Despite that, he praised the tempo his team was able to play with.
“We asked of (the players) that they be the more physical football team tonight, and I think they were,” Muth said. “We talked about our tempo and aggressiveness. For us, that’s the mindset we get in.”
Muth was also happy with the contributions he got from different players throughout the night.
“That’s a credit to all of our position coaches,” Muth said. “They do such a great job making sure that everybody understands that they’re valuable on the team. They each have a role to play. When you do get on the field, you’ve got to perform.”
Yankton was led by quarterback Rugby Ryken’s four touchdown passes. Ryken was 13-19 for 147 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He added 92 yards on the ground. Ryken used his athleticism on the run and on off-schedule plays. Besides a kneel-down to end the half and the end of the game, the Bucks scored on all but one possession in the game.
“(Mitchell’s defense is) going to pressure and it’s going to be man,” head coach Brady Muth said. “You’ve got to get to your spot quick with the ball. If that doesn’t happen, then you’ve got to be able to move the ball. Rugby does a good job with that. A lot of times you try to coach that out of a quarterback. You don’t do that with number 14. You just let him go.”
With the Bucks leading 17-0, they faced a fourth-and-12 late in the second quarter in Mitchell territory. Ryken scrambled out to his right and beat the Mitchell defender to gain 39 yards on the play. A few plays later, Ryken hit Cody Oswald for an 11-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.
“I was going to the right and I (saw) the chains,” Ryken said. “I was like ‘I can get this.’ (The defender) came up a little hot on me but I made him miss and got the first (down) on that one. That was a big play. I felt good on that one.”
Wide receiver Tyler Sohler, who caught four receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, was complementary of his starting quarterback.”
“(Rugby) is really agile,” wide receiver Tyler Sohler said. “He knows how to get out of pressure. He’s quick. When everything collapses, he can get out of pocket especially in tight spots.”
Along with Sohler, Cody Oswald and Matthew Sheldon each adding a touchdown catch for the Bucks. Ryken was pulled in the third quarter for junior Lucas Kampshoff.
The Bucks won the battle in the trenches against Mitchell, especially on the defensive side. Mitchell struggled to create any offense until a 63-yard reception by Mick Dailey in the third quarter on the Kernels’ only touchdown drive of the night. Besides the one big play, Yankton stymied Mitchell’s defense throughout the night.
Muth believes the Bucks’ defensive line can be stouter up front.
“Those guys got to be real tough up front and keep guys off the linebackers,” Muth said. “We’ve got to do a better job of that. It looks like we played well in the trenches upfront on defense, but we’ve got to be better than that because the season only gets tougher.”
The two areas where Muth always looks for improvements from his team are with physicality and nastiness. He said that both areas need to improve as Yankton heads to Spearfish to face the Spartans next Friday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. CT.
