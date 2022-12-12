VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s triathlon head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the signing of Ella Spitz and Lulu Ehinger to National Letters of Intent.

Ehinger, who hails from Coppell, Texas, competed for the cross country, swimming and track teams at Coppell High School. Ehinger owns personal bests of 6:37 for the 500 free in the pool and 18:56 over 5,000-meters in cross country. Her personal bests on the track are 5:17 in the 1,600 and 11:40 in the 3,200. She competed in the Flatlands Triathlon competition as well as the Jenny Lee Tri Cup and the Nationals Relays. An honor roll student, the daughter of Julie Ehinger and John Ehinger, plans to study kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.