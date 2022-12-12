VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s triathlon head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the signing of Ella Spitz and Lulu Ehinger to National Letters of Intent.
Ehinger, who hails from Coppell, Texas, competed for the cross country, swimming and track teams at Coppell High School. Ehinger owns personal bests of 6:37 for the 500 free in the pool and 18:56 over 5,000-meters in cross country. Her personal bests on the track are 5:17 in the 1,600 and 11:40 in the 3,200. She competed in the Flatlands Triathlon competition as well as the Jenny Lee Tri Cup and the Nationals Relays. An honor roll student, the daughter of Julie Ehinger and John Ehinger, plans to study kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.
Spitz, a native of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, competed in swimming and diving and track and field for the Cardinal. She owns personal best times of 18:38.61 in the 1,650 free in the pool and 5:39.83 in the 1,600 meter run on the track. Spitz was a YMCA National Swim Meet Qualifier who also was a USA Swimming Short/Long Course State Qualifier. She as a member of two conference swim championship teams in the Big Rivers Conference. A four-year letterwinner in swimming, Spitz owns the sixth-fastest mile time in school history. The daughter of Ross and Amanda Splitz, the National Honor Society Vice President, plans to study psychology at South Dakota.
The duo will enroll and be eligible to compete for the Coyotes in the fall of 2023.
