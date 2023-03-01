VERMILLION — South Dakota track and field will send four athletes to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships held March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The quartet includes three women’s pole vaulters in Marleen Mülla, Gen Hirata and Cassidy Mooneyhan, along with women’s high jumper Danii Anglin.
The Coyotes will be the lone Summit League representatives at the NCAA Championships.
Mülla, a sophomore hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, enters with the nation-leading height of 14-11 (4.55m) in the pole vault. She qualifies for the NCAA Indoor meet for the second-straight season and her third national meet overall. Mülla’s a two-time second-team All-American with finishes of 12th indoors and 16th outdoors as a freshman.
Hirata, a fourth-year junior out of Fredericksburg, Virginia, sits ninth in the field with a mark of 14-4 (4.37m). This marks Hirata’s second indoor national meet. She’s a two-time second-team All-American, qualifying for the indoor and outdoor meets in 2021.
Mooneyhan, a third-year sophomore from Pea Ridge, Arkansas, enters with the 15th-best mark in the field after clearing 14-2 (4.32m). She qualifies for her first national meet.
All three women’s vaulters posted their best marks on Sunday at the Summit League Championships, helping South Dakota secure the women’s team title with 38 points in the event.
Anglin, a sophomore from Spring Mount, Jamaica, qualifies for her first indoor national meet. She earned second-team All-America at last year’s outdoor championships with a 14th place finish. She broke South Dakota’s school record in the high jump this season with a clearance of 6-1 ¼ (1.86m) at the SDSU Holiday Open. That height sends her to the championships as 12th in the field.
The pole vault is scheduled for 3 p.m. (Central) on Friday with the high jump scheduled for 2 p.m. (Central) on Saturday.
