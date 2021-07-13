TEMPE, Arizona – The South Dakota women’s tennis team has been named a Scholar All-Academic Team by the International Tennis Association, one of 210 to be honored with that distinction.
The nine-member Coyote team had a 3.55 team GPA during the spring semester, the same as in the fall semester.
Additionally, women’s tennis players Habiba Aly, Indy Ampaw, Anna Marija Bukina, Agustina Diaz, Berta Girbau, Natka Kmoskova and Jana Lazarevic were named to the Scholar-Athlete Team. In 2021, 1,505 Division I women student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete.
To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, individuals must carry at least a 3.5 GPA for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form. To be named at ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above with all student-athletes listed on the institutional eligibility form.
