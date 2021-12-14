CENTERVILLE — Two players for Freeman Academy-Marion scored in double figures to lead Freeman Academy-Marion to a 56-30 win over Centerville Tuesday night in Centerville.
Quincy Blue tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion (1-0). Matthew Hagen added 14 points and Thalen Schroeder nine points and eight rebounds.
Logan Bobzin tallied nine points for Centerville (0-2). Malachi Brouwer tallied five points and seven rebounds. Leny Ciprian added five points.
Freeman Academy-Marion is in Marion to host Ethan Friday. Centerville hosts Avon Thursday.
FAM (1-0) 16 18 13 9 —56
CENTERVILLE (0-2) 0 8 12 10 —30
Corsica-Stick. 58, Avon 22
CORSICA — Tyson Wentland’s double-double led Corsica-Stickney to a 58-22 win over Avon Tuesday night in Corsica.
Wentland tallied 24 points and 24 rebounds to lead Corsica-Stickney. Robert Nichols added 14 points and six rebounds.
Lincoln Thury tallied 10 points and Landon Thury six for Avon (0-2).
Avon is at Centerville in their next game.
AVON 2 3 11 6 —22
CS 21 8 10 19 —58
Ethan 69, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 33
CORSICA — Three players scored in double figures to lead Ethan to a 69-33 win over Andes Central-Dakota Christian Tuesday night.
Jay Storm led all scorers with 18 points for Ethan (1-1). Kaden Klumb tallied 15 points and Riley Endres 12.
Rizon Clark tallied nine points and Cameron Sybesma eight for ACDC (0-2). Mason Olson added six points.
Ethan hosts James Valley Christian Thursday night. ACDC is at Gayville-Volin Thursday.
ETHAN 23 19 14 13 —69
ACDC 5 12 4 12 —33
Viborg-Hurley 37, Bridgewater-Emery 34
HURLEY — Blake Schroedermeier scored 14 points and hauled in seven rebounds as Viborg-Hurley nipped Bridgewater-Emery 37-34 in boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Hurley.
No other stats were provided for Viborg-Hurley (2-0), which will host Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Hurley.
Bridgewater-Emery (1-1) got 14 points and eight rebounds from Sutton Arend, and seven points from Sam Hofer.
BRIDGE.-EMERY (1-1) 4 8 8 14 — 34
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-0) 4 12 5 16 — 37
Dakota Valley 61, Beresford 14
BERESFORD — Dakota Valley held Beresford scoreless in the first quarter and used a 36-4 halftime lead to cruise to a 61-14 victory in season-opening boys’ basketball action Tuesday night in Beresford.
Isaac Bruns finished with 17 points for Dakota Valley, while Brayden Major had 11 points and Randy Rosenquist scored 10 points.
No stats were reported for Beresford.
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-0) 18 18 9 16 — 61
BERESFORD (0-1) 0 4 0 10 — 14
LCC 52, Ponca 44
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outscored Ponca 17-8 in the first quarter and kept the visitors at bay for a 52-44 victory in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
No statistics were reported for LCC (5-0), which hosts Plainview on Friday.
Dalton Lamprecht scored 12 points for Ponca. Taylor Korth had eight points and five steals.
Ponca hosts Tri- County Northeast on Friday.
PONCA (1-4) 8 14 10 12 — 44
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (5-0) 17 13 11 10 — 51
Wynot 71, Homer 43
HOMER, Neb. — Charlie Schroeder finished with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Wynot past Homer 71-43 in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Chase Schroeder finished with 15 points for Wynot. Colin Wieseler had four steals in the victory.
Tim Harris scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Homer.
Wynot, 5-0, hosts Wausa on Friday. Homer, 1-3, hosts Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, on Thursday.
Monday
Wynot 63, Osmond 45
OSMOND, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils used four players in double figures to claim a 63-45 victory over Osmond in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Jack Kuchta scored 15 points and Dylan Heine had 13 points for Wynot. Charlie Schroeder finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Chase Schroeder added 10 points in the victory.
Stevin Hasler scored a game-high 16 points for Osmond. Ryan Schmit had 15 points. Xander Brown grabbed nine rebounds for the Tigers.
WYNOT 18 15 11 19 — 63
OSMOND 8 11 13 13 — 45
