BRYANT — Vermillion took advantage of six walks and three hit batters to claim a 7-4 victory over Tea in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 19-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Bryant.
Vermillion advances to face Castlewood-Clear Lake, today (Saturday) at 3 p.m. Tea will face Alexandria in the 10 a.m. consolation matchup.
Dylan Thelen went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI for Vermillion. Kade Kratz also doubled. Jacob Chaussee had the other Vermillion hit.
Troy Ljunggren doubled twice, and Trevor Welch doubled and singled for Tea, which outhit Vermillion 9-4. Carter McGregor and Ian Bennett each had two hits in the effort.
Chaussee went the distance for the win. Gabe Glanzer took the loss.
Dakota Valley 5, Lennox 3
BRYANT — Dakota Valley scored four runs in the fourth inning, then held on for a 5-3 victory over Lennox in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 19-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Bryant.
Paul Bruns and Eric Johnson each doubled and singled for Dakota Valley, which will face either Tabor or Hamlin in the semifinals today (Saturday) at 5:30 p.m. Lennox will face the loser of the Tabor/Hamlin matchup today at 12:30 p.m.
Also for Dakota Valley, Chayce Montagne, Kobey June and Isaac Bruns each had a hit.
Camden Wulf doubled twice for Lennox. Brandon Fodness also doubled. Brock Anderson and Mason Miller each added a hit.
Paul Bruns struck out 10 batters over six innings for the win. Keaton Hensley pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Anderson took the loss, striking out seven in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
C-CL 3, Alexandria 2
BRYANT — Castlewood-Clear Lake built an early 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over Alexandria in the opening round of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 19-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Bryant.
C-CL advances to face Vermillion today (Saturday) at 3 p.m. Alexandria draws Tea in a consolation matchup at 10 a.m.
Kellan Benck went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for C-CL. Kegan Tvedt added two hits in the victory.
Casey Haynes had two hits for Alexandria.
Benck went the distance, striking out seven, for the win. Haynes struck out seven in a complete game loss.
