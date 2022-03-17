ABERDEEN — White River’s Joe Sayler set a Class B state tournament record, scoring 43 points to lead the Tigers past Freeman Academy-Marion 75-70 in the first round of the South Dakota State ‘B’ Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday in Aberdeen.
Sayler, who finished 14-of-15 from the line, also had nine rebounds and four assists. His point total beats the mark set by White River and University of South Dakota alum Louie Krogman (40) in the 2007 tournament.
Also for White River (20-2), Kendall Cuevas finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Dylan Marshall and nine points and eight rebounds. Nicolas Marshall also had nine points in the victory.
Connor Epp scored 26 points and had four assists for Freeman Academy-Marion (21-3), which made its tournament debut as a co-op. Matthew Hagen scored 13 points off the bench. Thalen Schroeder had 12 points and nine rebounds. Donte Butler added nine points and three steals for the Bearcats.
Freeman Academy had never played in a state boys’ basketball tournament. Marion last played in the tournament in 1999.
White River started the game up 12-1, but the Bearcats bounced back to close within eight, 20-12, after one quarter. After trailing 33-23 at the half, the Bearcats got on a roll to briefly take the lead in the third quarter. White River, which led 49-48 after three quarters, outscored the Bearcats 26-22 in a fast-paced fourth quarter to hang on for the victory.
White River will face Lower Brule (21-3) in the late semifinal game, today (Friday) at 7:45 p.m. The Bearcats will take on Castlewood (17-7) in consolation play at 1:45 p.m.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (21-3)
Dylan Johansen 1-1 0-0 2, Connor Epp 7-13 12-15 26, Donte Butler 4-10 1-2 9, Thlaen Schroeder 5-12 0-2 12, Quincy Blue 2-8 0-0 6, Matthew Hagen 4-7 4-6 13, Maddox Kihne 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24-53 17-25 70.
WHITE RIVER (20-2)
Nicolas Marshall 3-8 2-4 9, Dylan Marshall 3-6 3-5 9, Joe Sayler 13-25 14-15 43, Kendrell Cuevas 5-6 0-0 11, Gavin Folkers 1-9 0-0 3, Mackenzie Wike 0-0 0-0 0, T.J. Beardt 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-55 19-24 75.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. 12 11 25 22 — 70
WHITE RIVER 20 13 16 26 — 75
Three-Pointers: WR 6-19 (Sayler 3-8, N. Marshall 1-1, Cuevas 1-1, Folkers 1-9), FAM 5-17 (Schroeder 2-5, Blue 2-6, Hagen 1-1, Epp 0-3, Butler 0-2). Rebounds: WR 36 (Sayler 9), FAM 29 (Schroeder 9). Personal Fouls: WR 20, FAM 18. Fouled Out: None. Assists: WR 10 (Sayler 4), FAM 7 (Epp 4). Turnovers: WR 10, FAM 9. Blocked Shots: WR 1 (Cuevas), FAM 0. Steals: FAM 6 (Butler 3), WR 1 (Sayler).
