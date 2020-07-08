Registrations for Yankton’s 7-on-7 minimal contact football league for grades 3-6 and youth flag football for grades 1-2 are now under way.
There will be no in-person registration event. Registration forms are available at www.yanktonyouthfootball.com and may be mailed to the address listed on the form.
Registration deadline is Aug. 10. For more information, go to the website listed above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.