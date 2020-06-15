Several Yankton Fury softball teams competed in a home “league” event this past Saturday and Sunday. Games were played at the Summit North and South Fields, Sertoma Park and Riverside Park.
Yankton’s teams will host its annual Invitational, June 19-20. Schedules will be announced later this week.
Here are the results from this weekends’ games. Not all games were reported to the Press & Dakotan.
Sunday’s Games
Fury Black 5, Thunderstruck 2
The Yankton Fury Black squad scored four runs in the first inning on the way to a 5-2 victory over Thunderstruck on Sunday.
Camryn Koletzky doubled and singled, and Emma Eichacker had two hits for Yankton. Lydia Yost tripled, Olivia Binde had a double and two RBI, and Megan Tramp added a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Fury Fire 4, Golden Girls 2
Yankton scored three runs in the first inning of a 4-2 Fury Fire victory over the Norfolk Golden Girls on Sunday.
Kara Klemme tripled and Jenna Cox doubled for Yankton. Brenna Steele and Lucky Mason each had a hit in the win.
Emma Wiese picked up the win.
Fury Black 4, Brookings 0
Yankton Fury Black scored four runs in the third inning to claim a 4-0 victory over Brookings on Sunday.
Emma Eichacker had two hits and Lydia Yost had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Megan Tramp had the other Yankton hit.
Olivia Binde went the distance, striking out four in the five-inning shutout.
Hartford 7, Fury Fire 2
Hartford topped the Yankton Fury Fire 7-2 on Sunday.
Emma Wiese had two hits for Yankton. Jenna Cox and Kara Klemme each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
TSC Wildfire 10, Fury Black 8
The TSC Wildfire scored 10 runs in the first, then held on for a 10-8 victory over the Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Camryn Koletzky doubled and singled, and Lucy Yost had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Lydia Yost had a hit and two RBI. Emma Eichacker, Olivia Binde, Mikayla Humpal and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the effort.
Binde pitched 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out two.
Saturday’s Games
Fury Fire 4, Ponca 1
Kelsey O’Neill went 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Yankton Fury Fire past Ponca on Saturday.
Haley Lande doubled and singled for Yankton. Lucky Mason, Lainie Keller, Emma Heine and Jadyn Hubbard each added a hit in the victory
Emma Weise picked up the win, striking out four.
Fury Red 5, Outlaws 0
Yankton Fury Red took control with a four-run fourth inning on the way to a 5-0 victory over Outlaws on Saturday.
Annika Gordon had three hits for Yankton. Tori Vellek doubled and singled. Brooklyn Townsend, Regan Garry, Paige Hatch, Olivia Girard, Izzy Wintz and Grace Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Garry picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Fury Black 11, Ponca 1
The Yankton Fury Black scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 victory over Ponca on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky doubled for Yankton. Emma Eichacker, Olivia Binde and Lydia Yost each had a hit in the win.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out six in the three-inning contest.
Fury Gazelles 10, Golden Girls 6
The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored five runs in each of the first two innings on the way to a 10-6 victory over the Norfolk Golden Girls on Saturday.
Ellie Drotzmann, Isabelle Sheldon, Ava Girard, Daylee Hughes and Elyse Larson each had a hit for Yankton. Sheldon and Kalli Koletzky each scored twice in the win.
Hughes picked up the win, striking out five.
Golden Girls 2, Fury Fire 0
The Norfolk Golden Girls blanked Yankton Fury Fire 2-0 on Saturday.
Jenna Cox, Emma Heine and Ellie Weise each had a hit for Yankton.
Ellie Weise took the loss.
Fury Black 13, Fury Hornets 2
Lydia Yost had three of Fury Black’s 13 hits in a 13-2 victory over the Fury Hornets in an all-Yankton showdown on Saturday.
Camryn Koletzky, Lucy Yost and Emma Herrboldt each had two hits for Fury Black. Emma Eichacker doubled. Olivia Binde, Mikayla Humpal and Chloe Vander Tuig each had a hit in the effort.
Statistics were not available for the Fury Hornets.
Lucy Yost struck out seven and allowed one hit in the three-inning contest.
Fury Gazelles 6, Golden Girls 2
The Yankton Fury Gazelles used a four-run third inning to take control of a 6-2 victory over the Norfolk Golden Girls on Saturday morning.
Kalli Koletzky, Ellie Drotzmann, Isabelle Sheldon, Daylee Hughes, Elyse Larson and Reese Garry each scored for Yankton.
Ava Girard picked up the win, striking out seven and walking three.
Cyclones 8, Fury Red 0
The Cyclones held Yankton to three hits in an 8-0 victory over Fury Red on Saturday.
Brooklyn Townsend, Paige Hatch and Camryn Zoeller each had a hit for Yankton.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out two.
Hartford 8, Fury Fire 5
Hartford overcame Yankton’s four-run first inning to claim an 8-5 victory over the Fury Fire on Saturday.
Jenna Cox had two hits for Yankton. Kara Klemme doubled. Kelsey O’Neill, Emma Wiese and Haley Lande each had a hit for the Fire.
Lande took the loss.
Other Games
Parkston 4, Scotland 3
PARKSTON — Parkston scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to rally to a 4-3 victory over Scotland in girls’ softball action on Sunday.
Emma Yost doubled and singled, driving in the game-winning run in the eighth for Parkston. Reese Reichert tripled. Lindsey Roth also had a hit in the win.
Maci DeGeest went the distance in the win, striking out 13 batters.
