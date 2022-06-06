VERMILLION — Women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius has announced that Sophie Haydon will transfer from George Washington to South Dakota. She will joins the Coyotes this season with three years of eligibility remaining.
A 6-foot-2 forward from Shorewood, Minnesota, Haydon was a five-year varsity letterwinner at Minnetonka High School. She averaged 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in her prep career, including a career-best 11.3 points per game as a junior. She was a three-time team captain, earned multiple all-conference awards and led the Skippers to consecutive section finals appearances. Haydon also competed on the Nike EYBL circuit with North Tartan.
Haydon plans to major in business at South Dakota.
Haydon joins fellow transfer Nicole Avila-Ambrosi (Omaha, Neb.) along with freshmen Joy Bergstrom (Mount Prospect, Ill.) and Walker Demers (Grafton, N.D.) as newcomers this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.