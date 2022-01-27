NEW ORLEANS — The University of South Dakota men’s and women’s cross country teams, as well as the Mount Marty University women’s cross country team, have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors as announced by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Thursday.
The Coyote men combined for a 3.55 cumulative team GPA which ranks 33rd nationally out of 150 eligible teams. Five Summit League teams made the list. The men’s GPA marked the highest posted by the men’s squad since the move to NCAA Division I.
South Dakota’s women combined for a 3.54 team cumulative GPA and finished as one of 168 teams to earn the honor. Six Summit teams made the list.
The Mount Marty University women’s cross country team was one of 33 teams in the NAIA to be named All-Academic Teams for the 2021 season. MMU student-athletes posted a 3.696 team GPA in the fall semester.
To be eligible for All-Academic team status, a program must have a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher and have at least five runners start at an NCAA Regional.
