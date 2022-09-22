Yankton Bucks head coach Brady Muth believes that in some places, special teams may be an afterthought in high school football. Yankton is not one of those places, however.

Muth takes a lot of pride in having a good special teams unit. The Bucks’ special teams unit is led by special teams coach Brandon Colpitts. Coach Brady Hale, a former Yankton kicker from 2011-14, provides input specific to kicking and punting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.