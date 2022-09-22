Yankton Bucks head coach Brady Muth believes that in some places, special teams may be an afterthought in high school football. Yankton is not one of those places, however.
Muth takes a lot of pride in having a good special teams unit. The Bucks’ special teams unit is led by special teams coach Brandon Colpitts. Coach Brady Hale, a former Yankton kicker from 2011-14, provides input specific to kicking and punting.
“On Wednesday, the whole day (of practice is devoted to) special teams,” Muth said. “We’ve got a guy (in Colpitts) that knows how to coach it and is efficient in getting kids in and out of periods. We’ve got another guy (in Hale) that can sit and watch them.”
A key performer of the Bucks’ special teams unit this season has been Trevor Paulson, who has solidified the kicking and punting games since his freshman season in 2019.
In 2019, Paulson came to the team as a kicker. Hale helped him become a better punter.
“(During) freshman year, I had a tough year punting,” Paulson said. “(I am better now) after him helping me with my drops and working on form a lot.”
Paulson has improved as a punter to the point where Muth trusts him when he is deciding what type of punt he is going to do depending on where the Bucks are on the field.
Throughout his time as kicker, Paulson has become dependable for the team. Hale is confident that Paulson will be able to get points when the team gets into field goal range.
“We’re lucky to have a guy that, when we cross a certain yard line, we’re confident that he’s going to put some points on the board,” Hale said. When our offense spotters a little bit, you saw it in the Pierre game, he’s able to flip the field and make things hard on the other team.”
Muth lauds the way that Hale has coached Paulson throughout his high school career as well as how Paulson has taken that coaching.
“The relationship those two guys have developed over the last three years is pretty amazing,” Muth said. “It’s neat when you see a guy that holds most of our records for kicking in our school history coaching a kid that has a chance to overtake a lot of those records.”
Paulson is well-aware that he has a chance to break some of the Yankton records Hale currently has. Hale doesn’t worry about Paulson breaking his records. He is happy he has an opportunity to coach a kicker and punter as talented as Paulson.
“If (he breaks some of my records), I’m going to be really happy for him,” Hale said. “He jabs me a little bit about that every once in a while, but I can’t remember which ones they all are. I’m hoping he can get a couple of them at least because he deserves some of those records. He’s had a nice career. It’s been fun to watch.”
Muth adds that when Paulson makes a mistake, Hale does a good job of helping him to correct that mistake.
In stressful situations, Paulson appreciates how Colpitts can keep him calm in stressful situations.
“He’s really good at that,” Paulson said. “We just have a lot of fun. He’s very intense, high-energy, and makes (playing football) a lot more fun.”
Colpitts praised Paulson’s work ethic, especially in the weight room. Paulson has shown interest in possibly becoming a strength and conditioning coach as a profession.
“He puts a lot of work in, not only with his kicking, but in the weight room,” Colpitts said. “A lot of kickers don’t get the rep of being strong guys that work hard in the weight room, but he is.”
Paulson showed off his hard work in the weight room on a tackle he made on a kick return by Watertown in the Bucks’ 41-7 victory over the Arrows on Sept. 9. While a kicker is normally supposed to stay back on kickoff coverage, Paulson shows an enthusiasm to want to get into the play.
“Trevor’s like, ‘Coach, can I just go? I want to go hit’,” Colpitts said. “I’m like, ‘If you’re okay with it, go ahead. I’m glad we got the okay for him to do that, because when he goes and makes a play like that, it gets the whole team fired up. He’s basically an extra linebacker on the field at that point.”
Muth trusts Colpitts to run special teams practice because of the passion for his players he possesses.
“When you’ve got a guy that cares that much, you see that then in the way guys perform and kick,” Muth said. “You can see that with (how) Trevor (performs).”
Additionally, having great kickers like Paulson and Hale go through the program has helped kids in the community understand the importance of kicking in Muth’s eyes.
“(Kids) want to be the next Trevor Paulson,” he said. “Trevor Paulson wanted to be the next Brady Hale.”
