WATERTOWN — Watertown avoided the upset bid with a 55-52 overtime victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
“I was proud of our kids and how hard they played,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We dealt with adversity on both sides of the floor.”
Jaida Young scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Watertown. Jade Lund scored 10 points off the bench in the victory.
Ellie Karolevitz scored 17 points and Katherine Beeman had 15 points for Yankton. Claire Tereshinski scored 10 points. Jordynn Salvatori added seven points and eight rebounds.
“Kate (Beeman) has had some tough nights, but she stuck with it. She took advantage of some mismatches and got to the basket,” Krier said. “Jordynn did the same thing. Claire started off with a rough shooting night, but hit some shots late for us. Ellie paced us for a long time.
“It was as good an all-around effort as you’re going to find.”
Yankton led 28-25 at the half and 35-30 after three quarters, but the Arrows fought back to force overtime, then outscored the Gazelles 10-7 in the extra period.
“They wore us out,” Krier said. “But our girls fought through, gave us an opportunity to make plays at the end.”
Yankton, 3-4, now turns its attentions to second-ranked O’Gorman. The Knights, 5-1, come into the game after having handed top-ranked Sioux Falls Washington its first setback of the season.
“The Knights are a very talented team,” Krier said. “We’re excited to get back in our home gym, play in front of our home crowd.”
In the JV game, Watertown edged the Gazelles 49-45. For Yankton, Bailey LaCroix scored 15 points and Camryn Koletzky scored 11 points to lead the way. Macy Drotzmann added nine points and five rebounds.
Watertown won the freshmen game 48-31. For Yankton, Adilyn Schelhaas led the way with 13 points and five rebounds.
YANKTON (3-4)
Jordynn Salvatori 2-6 3-4 7, Katherine Beeman 5-10 4-7 15, Jillian Eidsness 0-4 0-0 0, Ellie Karolevitz 7-11 3-5 17, Claire Tereshinski 3-15 2-2 10, Bailey LaCroix 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 0-1 0-0 0, Elle Feser 1-3 1-3 3. TOTALS: 18-50 13-21 52.
WATERTOWN (6-1)
Grace Ortmeier 1-5 0-0 3, Maddy Rohde 2-11 0-2 5, Kayla Vohlken 1-2 0-1 2, Jaida Young 5-12 5-5 16, Kendall Paulson 3-10 0-0 6, Addi Johnston 1-3 0-0 3, Emily Thury 1-2 0-0 2, Miranda Falconer 2-6 2-2 8, Jade Lund 4-9 0-0 10. TOTALS: 20-60 7-10 55.
YANKTON 13 15 7 10 7 — 52
WATERTOWN 11 14 5 15 10 — 55
Three-Pointers: W 8-32 (Falconer 2-5, Lund 2-6, Ortmeier 1-5, Rohde 1-8, Young 1-1, Johnston 1-3, Vohlken 0-1, Paulson 0-2, Thury 0-1), Y 3-16 (Tereshinski 2-8, Beeman 1-2, Salvatori 0-1, Eidsness 0-3, Karolevitz 0-2). Rebounds: W 48 (Young 9), Y 26 (Salvatori 8). Personal Fouls: W 17, Y 14. Fouled Out: Feser. Assists: W 1 (Young), Y 1 (Karolevitz). Turnovers: W 6, Y 5. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Salvatori), W 1 (Young). Steals: Y 4 (Tereshinski 2), W 2.
