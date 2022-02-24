SIOUX FALLS — Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard advanced to the 126-pound semifinals in the girls’ competition of the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Leonard (24-8) will face Madison Snyder of Sturgis (27-6) in the semifinals today (Friday). Peyton Hellmann (35-4) of Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon will face Sydney Badwound (31-15) of Spearfish in the other 126-pound semifinal.
Also for the Yankton Gazelles, Jett Yaggie (18-8) remained alive at 106 pounds after going 2-1 on the opening day. She will face Destinee Wagner (25-13) of Harrisburg to open action today.
Kiera Christ (113) went 1-2 on the day and was eliminated.
The lone Yankton boy competing at state, 126-pounder Dylan Sloan, went 1-2 and was eliminated.
Class A
A trio of Vermillion wrestlers were the only area competitors to advance to Friday’s final day of individual competition.
Hayden Schroeder (113), Michael Roob (126) and Zach Brady (285) each advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes.
Eliminated on the opening day of competition were Vermillion’s Padraig Fulton (120), Connor Peterson (138) and Rollie French (152), Beresford-Alcester-Hudson’s (BAH) Kanin Klentz (106), Jovey Christensen (132), Robert Watkins (152), Jensen Christensen (160), Aaron Larson (182) and Landon Schurch (195), and Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra (145).
Class B
Fifteen area wrestlers earned semifinal berths and 12 other area competitors remained alive in consolation action after the opening day.
Gavin Braun of Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) and Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner advanced to the 106-pound semifinals. Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston will wrestle in the semis at 113 pounds. Jhett Breen of Wagner earned a semifinal spot at 132. Chase Varilek of KWLPG earned a semifinal spot at 138 pounds.
Carter Lenz of KWLPG and Riley Roberts of Wagner each earned a spot in the 145-pound semifinals. Grayson Hanson of KWLPG and Porter Neugebauer of Parkston each earned 152-pound semifinal berths. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ben Swatek advanced to the 170-pound semifinals. Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (BHSA) and Charlie Patten of Parker advanced to the 182-pound semis. Levi Nightingale of KWLPG earned a spot in the 195-pound semis. Levi Wieman advanced to the 220-pound semifinals. Wagner’s Brennan Leines advanced to the 285-pound semis.
Remaining alive in consolation action were Jackson Kaul (106), Tyler Tjeerdsma (126), Brady Bierema (138) of BHSA; Kasen Konstanz (120) and Lucas Lenz (160) of KWLPG, Wyatt Anderson (126) and Noah Mahoney (170) of Parkston, Lucas Hueser (145) and Gavin Jacobs (182) of Elk Point-Jefferson, Nolan Dvorak (190) of Wagner and Riley Tschetter (132) of Marion-Freeman
Eliminated in consolation action were Alek Kuchta (106), Dylan Buseman (113), Michael Even (132), Andrew Even (138), Jack Even (145), Logan Bridges (160), Zaul Centeno (195) and Jason Ebeling (285) of Parker; Gunner Ewing (120) and Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson, Jacob Novak (220) and Kameron Styles (285) of KWLPG, Brock Kotalik (113) of BHSA, Owen Eitemiller (152) of Marion-Freeman, Tim Bouza (170) of Wagner and Kolter Kramer (160) of Parkston.
Girls
Besides Leonard and Hellmann, several area wrestlers advanced to semifinal action on the girls’ side.
At 106 pounds, Akane Metcalfe (17-3) of KWLPG advanced with a pair of pins. She will face Sydney Uhing (33-7) of Pierre in the semifinals.
At 113 pounds, Britney Rueb (28-1) of BHSA advanced with a pair of pins. She will face Shea Irion (33-6) of Spearfish in the semis.
At 142 pounds, Kiana Shevling-Major (9-3) of KWLPG advanced with a pair of pins. She will face Alexis Fischer (26-8) of Lennox.
Viborg-Hurley’s Gia Miller (15-5) and Dakota Valley’s Gracie Delgado (18-6) will meet in a 170-pound semifinal after advancing Thursday. Delgado had two pins, while Miller had a pin and a bye.
Viborg-Hurley’s Hope Orr (15-8) will wrestle in the 285-pound semifinals after a pin and a bye. She will face Ciara McFarling (30-2) of Pierre.
Staying alive in consolation action were Tavyn Valder (113) of B-AH, Aubrey Jensen (113) of Viborg-Hurley, Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley (126), Reece Olson (132) of B-AH and Lauren Petersen (190) of Viborg-Hurley.
Eliminated in second round consolation matches were Ariyana Bhakta (106) of Dakota Valley, Emma McConniel (106) of Marion-Freeman and Rachael Feiock (142) of Viborg-Hurley
Morgan Lee of Viborg-Hurley (120), Wendi Silverthorn of Viborg-Hurley (126) and Anna Lee of Dakota Valley (154) were eliminated in first-round consolation matches.
