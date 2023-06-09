Yankton pushed ahead late to claim a 6-1 victory over Blair in the opening game of the Lewis & Clark Classic baseball tournament, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The game was marked by a three-hour rain delay. The same rain delay wiped out play at the other three sites on Friday.
Lucas Kampshoff, Drew Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had two hits for Yankton. Mac Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Matthew Sheldon, Cody Oswald and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the victory.
Lee Chavez-Lara doubled and singled for Blair (8-1). Brady Brown, Carter Saylor and Tanner Jacobson each had a hit.
Isaiah Schelhaas pitched six innings of relief for the victory. Samuel Kampshoff started for Yankton, pitching a scoreless first inning before the rain delay. Chavez-Lara took the loss, striking out five in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Brookings scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to rally to a 12-7 victory over Sturgis in the Lewis & Clark Classic baseball tournament, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Breck Hirrschoff had three hits, and Parker Winghart had a triple, a single and four RBI for Brookings. Nathan Leise and Austin Clark each had two hits. Owen Schneider, Justin Cofell, Zach Struck, Nolan Miles and Tate Helmbolt each had a hit in the victory.
Beau Peters had two hits for Sturgis. Dylan Christenson, Evan Stroud, Connor Cruickshank and Aidan Wood each had a hit.
Winghart picked up the win in relief. Cruickshank took the loss. Kain Peters started for Sturgis, striking out seven in six innings of work.
Sturgis scored six runs in the final two innings to claim a 6-1 victory over Nemaha in the Lewis & Clark Classic baseball tournament, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Evan Stroud had a double and three RBI for Sturgis. Yaden Miller had a hit and two RBI, and Adam Flohr, Owen Cass and Beau Peters each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Johnson doubled and singled, and Charlie Duncan had two hits for Nemaha. Sam Svoboda doubled and Tyson Workman had a hit in the effort.
Dylan Christenson went the distance for the win. Landon Morgan, who struck out six in five-plus innings, took the loss.
