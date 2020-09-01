Keep your eye on No. 54.
He’ll either be the guy pushing opposing defensive linemen forward while his running back sprints through the hole, or he’ll be the guy breaking through the opposing offensive line for a tackle in the backfield.
Either way, you can’t miss Zavier Leonard.
Or, as he was once known, ‘Huck Finn.’
Yes, the Yankton High School senior football player boasts acting credits on his resume. When he was in sixth grade, Leonard starred as ‘Huck Finn’ in a Yankton Children’s Theatre Company production of ‘Tom Sawyer.’
“Oh man, that was a while ago,” Leonard said, with a smile, before Monday afternoon’s football practice at Williams Field.
“It was because of my aunt,” he added. “Her daughter was directing a play and she needed people, so I was told, ‘You’re doing this.’
Before that play, Leonard also performed in a local standup show — with an Abbott and Costello routine — with his cousin.
“I haven’t pursued an acting career since,” Leonard joked.
What he has done, however, is become quite the performer on the football field for the Bucks, along with time on the wrestling mat and in the throwing ring.
Leonard’s family moved to Yankton from Ankeny, Iowa, when he was in the fourth grade, and it didn’t take him long to develop an interest in football, he said.
“I thought it was a good way to spend time with everyone and make some friends,” Leonard said. “Then I started liking it even more and kept at it.”
Since he joined Yankton’s varsity roster, Leonard has been a fixture on both the offensive and defensive lines. Last year, he was named a Class 11AA all-state defensive tackle after recording 18 tackles (four for loss) and 2.5 sacks.
‘Z’, as Leonard is called by his teammates and coaches, has taken it upon himself to become more of a leader this season, according to Yankton head coach Brady Muth.
“He is a lot of fun to have on your team,” Muth said. “The physical part has always been there with Zavier, and we’re starting to see glimpses of what happens when he works to be mentally locked in.”
As the season progresses, those who watch the Bucks will see Leonard evolve even more as a player, according to Muth.
“He’s a very savvy ball player,” the coach added. “He’s starting to see the reward from the mental aspects of the game. The more he gets that, the more he’ll work on it.”
Following up that kind of all-state recognition is something Leonard said has sparked him since football ended last fall.
“It’s motivation,” he said.
So too is his two other sports: Wrestling and track.
“It’s great for athletes to be in a lot of sports; to be different like that,” Leonard said. “Especially wrestling. If you’re going to be in football, I think wrestling is a really good thing to try.”
What is the carryover into football?
“It’s all in the way you move,” Leonard said. “It completely changes the way you move and it teaches you to get through people. It’s good to have that under your belt.”
For now, though, it’s football that Leonard is focused on: He and the Bucks opened their season with a 58-10 victory last Friday in Spearfish, and will host Dakota Valley in Friday night’s home opener.
The key for the Bucks, according to Leonard, is to stay grounded following the opening win.
“We can’t get ahead of ourselves like we did last year,” he said. “The mentality we have on this team is completely different from what we had last year; the leadership is completely different.
“We’ll be ready and way more focused.”
