One day after riding its bullpen to a doubleheader sweep, Mount Marty rode a pair of strong starts to a doubleheader sweep of Midland in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action, Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Mount Marty responded to a two-run inning from Midland with three two-run innings on the way to a 7-2 victory.
Zane Salley and Billy Hancock each went 3-for-4, with Salley posting a double, for Mount Marty. Braeden Cordes and Caid Koletzky each had two hits. Will Gardner had a home run and two RBI. Kiko Nunez doubled. Ethan Wishon had a hit and two RBI, and Bodi Wallar had a hit in the victory.
Alec Villanueva doubled for Midland. Hadyn Crawford, Trey Nichols, Trey Rodriguez and Jayden Gibson each had a hit for the Warriors.
Jared Miller allowed two earned runs, striking out four, for the win. Jett Hasegawa struck out two in two innings of relief for the Lancers. Owen Kelley took the loss.
“Jared set the tone. He had to work around a couple of spots,” said MMU head coach Josh Teichroew. “He has come such a long way in the last month. He’s coming out, doing his job and working around adversity.”
On a day when the wind was blowing in hard off the Missouri River, Gardner slapped a pitch for an opposite field home run as the second batter in the bottom of the first.
“Our offense today was really impressive,” Teichroew said. “Coming in we knew it was going to be a challenge to score runs. Early on I wasn’t expecting a first inning home run.”
Back-to-back run-scoring hits from Villanueva and Crawford gave Midland a 2-1 lead in the third, but the advantage was short-lived. Hancock had a one-out single. Noah Moon, the courtesy runner for Hancock, stole second and scored on Wallar single. Wallar came in to score as the Midland defense committed a throwing error while trying to turn an inning-ending double play.
The Lancers extended the lead on Wishon’s two-run single in the fourth, then got a Gardner sac fly and a Hancock RBI single in the fifth to ice the win.
In the nightcap, Chris Rofe retired 17 straight batters after hitting the first batter of the game, propelling the Lancers to a 4-1 victory.
Gardner doubled and singled, and Wishon doubled for MMU. Cordes, Salley, Koletzky and Evan Bock each had a hit in the victory.
Yealex Lopez, Connor Petersen and Nathaniel Reyes each had a hit for Midland.
Rofe struck out 13 batters and allowed just two hits in seven innings of work for the win. Noah McCandless pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out one, for the save. Jay Lambert had the best start of the series for Midland, allowing two runs and striking out five in five innings of work in the loss.
“Rofe has been doing that a lot this year,” Teichroew said. “He has command of multiple pitches. He makes opposing offenses really uncomfortable.”
MMU scored in the second on a Cordes sacrifice fly, then added a run on a Wishon RBI double in the third. The Lancers doubled the lead in the sixth on Gardner’s two-run double.
Midland scored an unearned run in the eighth, taking advantage of back-to-back errors to start the frame.
Mount Marty, 29-8 overall and 12-4 in the GPAC, face a tough weekend of road play next. The Lancers travel to Northwestern for a doubleheader on Friday, April 14, then travel to Crete, Nebraska, for a doubleheader on Sunday, April 16.
MMU enters the week tied with Doane for third in the GPAC, in a virtual tie with co-leaders Concordia and Morningside (11-3). Northwestern is tied with Midland for fifth at 8-8 in GPAC play.
“Next weekend is going to be a big weekend,” Teichroew said. “Northwestern has a great pitching staff. They’re always gritty and disciplined. Doane is another tough one.”
