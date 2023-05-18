LAKE ANDES — The Avon Pirates track and field team recorded three victories in the Region 5B meet Thursday.
Avon’s John Fathke won the 800 run at 2:17.64. Teammate Brady Bierema won the long jump at 19-7. Brady Bierema finished third in the 100 dash at 12.19 seconds.
On the girls’ side, Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump at 16-4.25.
Also on the girls’ side, Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Cambria Ronfeldt won the triple jump at 31-3. Teammate Josie Brouwer won the 200 dash at 28.7 seconds, 0.67 seconds ahead of Ronfeldt in second place. Brouwer finished second in the 300 hurdles at 49.07 seconds.
ACDC’s Isabella Brouwer was second in the 800 run at 2:32.76. Anna DeHaan was second in the 3200 run at 13:03.8. The Thunder’s team of Isabella Brouwer, Claire Johnson, Allison Mucky and Josie Brouwer was third in the 1600 relay at 4:25.5. Faith Goehring was third in the long jump at 15-8.5.
Avon’s team of Sees, Ella Small, Lila Vanderlei and Mylie Bares finished third in the 400 relay at 53.74 seconds and third the 800 relay at 1:54.79. Lila Vanderlei was second in the discus at 115-01, while teammate Kaeli Wallinga was third at 104-02.
On the boys’ side, Tripp-Delmont-Armour’s Isaac Wunder finished third in the 200 dash at 25.25 seconds. Teammate Dalton Westendorf was third in the shot put at 40-1.5.
Avon’s team of Brady Bierema, Tyler Tjeerdsma, Paxton Bierema and Aziah Meyer was second in the 400 relay at 47.15 seconds. The quartet of Landon Thury, Fathke, Easton Sees and Tjeerdsma was second in the 3200 relay at 9:05.2. Avon’s team of Brady Bierema, Paxton Bierema, Tjeerdsma and Trace Pelton was third in the 1600 relay at 3:42.22.
The Pirates’ Al Gunter finished second in the discus at 129-7.5. Meyer was second in the long jump at 19-3.75. Pelton was second in the triple jump at 38-1.5.
