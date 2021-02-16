SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside College athletic department has announced COVID-19 fan protocols for the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference basketball tournament games at Allee Gymnasium inside the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center on the Morningside College campus.
The Morningside men will host Mount Marty in the opening round on Feb. 24.
Students from the visiting team's school that present a student ID at the gate will be admitted free of charge, while students from the visiting team's school that do not present a student ID at the gate will be charged admission. Visiting fans will need to call their athletic department and be placed on their school’s pass list. They will pay at the door.
A limited amount of general admission tickets will be sold at the door on game days.
Masks are required for the duration of all home games. Sanitation stations are available throughout Allee Gymnasium and the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center, and spectators are prohibited from bringing outside food and beverages.
For more information on Morningside COVID-19 fan protocols, visit msidemustangs.com/covid19-fan-protocols.
