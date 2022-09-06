BRANDON — Yankton earned a 2-1 victory over Brandon Valley in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Tuesday.
Braylen Bietz and Lance Dannenbring each scored for Yankton. Kaleb Swihart and Alex Nockels each had an assist.
Luke Abbott made four saves in goal for Yankton. Jackson Kronberg also had a save.
Yankton, now 4-3-1, travels to Brookings on Thursday.
Yankton blanked Brandon Valley 2-0 in the JV match. Byron Jimenez and Jack Pederson each scored for Yankton. Pederson and Jayden Dorzok each had a save for the Bucks.
