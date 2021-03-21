LAWRENCE, Kan.—Kansas scored four runs in its final at bat to force extra innings and Morgyn Wynne’s two-run homer in the eighth inning made the Jayhawks an 11-9 winner over South Dakota Sunday on the final day of the Jayhawk Invitational.
South Dakota designated player Jadyn DeWitte hit her first collegiate home run to spark a Coyote offense that scored eight runs in their first three at bats. Makayla Tsagalis, Lauren Eamiguel and Lauren Wobken drove in two runs each and USD led 8-3 after three innings.
But Kansas (16-8) scored once in the sixth inning to make it 8-4, and got two-run home runs from Ashlyn Anderson and Haleigh Harper in the seventh to tie the game at 8-8.
South Dakota responded with a run in the top of the eighth. Eamiguel singled, stole second and scored on a ball hit by Wobken. Again Kansas rallied. A bunt single by Brittany Jackson and then a throwing error quickly tied the game at 9-9 and Wynne followed with her 12th home run of the season to walk it off.
Jackson was 5-for-5 with three runs scored and Wynne was 5-for-5 with four RBIs. The two teams combined for 31 hits. Wobken was 3-for-5 to lead South Dakota.
The Coyotes (4-20) compete at a tournament hosted by University of Texas next weekend before diving into Summit League play.
Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan.—South Dakota senior pitcher Gill Woodward tossed a gem, but runs were tough to come by for the Coyotes on day two of their tournament at Kansas. Woodward was on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision against Tulsa and Kansas beat USD in the nightcap 8-2.
Woodward allowed seven hits and struck out five in tossing her first collegiate complete game. Her lone blemish was a solo home run by Makayla Jackson in the second inning and it turned out to be the only run of the game.
On the other side, Kylee Nash and Chenise Delce combined on the shutout for Tulsa (6-5). Both allowed three hits and struck out four. Nash pitched the first five and Delce tossed the final two.
Makayla Tsagalis singled twice for South Dakota and was stranded on third base in the fourth inning. Camille Fowler and Courtney Wilson greeted Delce with back-to-back singles to start the sixth, and the Coyotes loaded the bases before a strikeout got Delce out of the jam.
Ashlyn Anderson was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead Kansas (14-8) to the win in game two. Her solo home run to lead off the second was one of two runs the Jayhawks scored in the frame and Kansas added four runs in the fourth to break it open.
South Dakota was limited to three hits against Kansas, but turned a pair of leadoff walks into runs. Wilson walked and came around to score on a Lauren Wobken grounder in the third inning that cut the Kansas lead in half at 2-1. Fowler walked to start the fifth, stole second, and scored on a Tsagalis ground out that made it 6-2. Jadyn DeWitte doubled to start the sixth, but was stranded.
The Coyotes (4-19) have a rematch with Kansas at 12:30 p.m. Sunday before returning to campus.
