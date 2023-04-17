MITCHELL — Yankton earned three boys’ victories and a girls’ win at the weather-delayed Corn Palace Relays, held Monday in Mitchell.
Yankton’s Dylan Gobel won both the 800 (2:00.65) and 1600 (4:23.70) and ran on the Bucks’ third place 1600 relay (3:26.42). Austin Gobel won the 100 (11.37) and ran on the Bucks’ runner-up medley relay (3:45.56) and the 1600 relay.
Cody Oswald finished second in the 300 hurdles (42.01) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.74), as well as running on the 400 relay (44.82). Carson Conway was third in the 800 (2:07.02). Gavin Swanson was sixth in the 200 (23.77) and ran on the 400 and medley relays.
Nate Schoenfelder also ran on the 1600 and medley relays. Christian Pacheco ran on the 400 and medley relays. Evan Serck completed the 400 relay, while Rugby Ryken completed the 1600 relay for the Bucks.
Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt was a winner in the boys’ 3200, finishing in 10:23.88.
On the girls’ side, Shae Rumsey won the 400 (59.33) and was fourth in the 200 (27.15). She also anchored the Gazelles’ third place 1600 relay (4:24.37).
Alivia Dimmer (16.59) and Keira Christ (16.81) finished second and third in the 100 hurdles, with Dimmer also running on the Gazelles’ 1600 relay. Tierney Faulk was second in the 300 hurdles (48.81) and ran on the Gazelles’ third place 800 relay (1:52.54). Thea Chance was second in the 1600 (5:27.53).
Burkley Olson ran on the 800 and 1600 relays, as well as the runner-up medley relay (4:35.06). Alexia Wheeler ran on the medley and 800 relays. Gracie Gutzmann and Claire Tereshinski completed the medley squad, with Carly Cap rounding out the 800 relay and Sydnee Serck opening the 1600 relay.
Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz was fourth in the 1600 (5:34.86).
Yankton is back in action today (Tuesday), traveling to O’Gorman for a meet. Start time is set for 3 p.m.
