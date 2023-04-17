MITCHELL — Yankton earned three boys’ victories and a girls’ win at the weather-delayed Corn Palace Relays, held Monday in Mitchell.

Yankton’s Dylan Gobel won both the 800 (2:00.65) and 1600 (4:23.70) and ran on the Bucks’ third place 1600 relay (3:26.42). Austin Gobel won the 100 (11.37) and ran on the Bucks’ runner-up medley relay (3:45.56) and the 1600 relay.

