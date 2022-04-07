EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to include a change to the Yankton tennis schedule for Friday.
The current cold snap has continued to result in changes to area sports schedules:
— Due to expected poor weather conditions, the boys’ tennis triangular featuring Yankton and Milbank at Sioux Falls Jefferson, scheduled for Friday, will now be a dual between Yankton and Mitchell.
Start time is set for 11 a.m. at Yankton’s NFAA Easton Center. Jefferson will not attend the meet.
— The Mount Marty at Morningside softball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was postponed to Sunday. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
— The Mount Marty at Dordt baseball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Monday. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
— The Dakota Valley at Vermillion club high school baseball game, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Sunday. Start time is set for 6 p.m. at Prentis Park.
The JV triangular Vermillion is hosting on Sunday will begin at noon.
— The South Central Conference track and field meet, originally postponed to Friday from Tuesday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— Saturday’s JV baseball doubleheader featuring Sioux Falls Lincoln at Yankton has been moved up. The twinbill will now begin at 1 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
— Due to conditions in Watertown, Brookings and Watertown have joined the track and field meet featuring Yankton and Brandon Valley at Mitchell on Tuesday, April 12. Start time is now set for 2 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
