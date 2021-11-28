LINCOLN, Neb.—Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga and Bryce McGowens both dropped 20-point games to lead the Huskers to an 83-70 victory over South Dakota on Saturday afternoon inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers (5-2) capture the Nebraska MTE title, winning all three games on their home floor. South Dakota (4-2) finished 2-1 in the multi-team event with wins over Southern and Tennessee State.
The Coyotes were led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Perrott-Hunt knocked down three first-half triples en route to giving USD a six-point advantage midway through the frame. Mason Archambault and Nikola Zizic joined him in double-digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Zizic came off the bench in the second half, scoring a career-best 10 points in an efficient 11 minutes. He was 4-of-4 from the field.
It was a balanced offensive effort for the Coyotes with eight of the 10 players scoring and five tallying eight or more points.
Tominaga checked in off the bench with the Huskers down five with 10 minutes to play in the first half. He drilled a pair of triples shortly after checking in, providing a spark for the Husker offense. Tominaga’s third triple of the game gave the Huskers their first lead in eight minutes of game time. Nebraska ended the first half on a 10-2 run to pull away from the Coyotes.
Tominaga, who competed in the 3v3 basketball tournament for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, finished with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
“We let Keisei Tominaga get away from us,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “We did a good job on everybody else, but he got away from us and that was a big part of why we lost.”
McGowens, Nebraska’s first five-star recruit in program history, added 22 points and Derrick Walker pitched in 13 points to lead the Huskers.
“We have a lot of people that can score the ball on this team,” McGowens said. “I feel comfortable knowing that the next player is going to make a play out of the play that I make. I am feeling really comfortable in the role.”
South Dakota was aggressive on the boards and outrebounded Nebraska 40-35 with 13 offensive boards. The Coyotes outscored the Huskers 20-5 on second-chance points. However, the Huskers took advantage of 18 Coyote turnovers and capitalized with 24 points-off turnovers.
The Coyotes shot 42.4 percent (25-of-59) from the floor and knocked down 12-of-25 (.480) from behind the arc.
South Dakota travels to San Jose State next Tuesday for a 9 p.m. CST tip-off against former Nebraska head coach Tim Miles. Miles is in his first season with the Spartans.
“Our defensive execution has got to improve. We were bad. We gave up four backdoor layups and too many threes,” Lee said. “We’ve got to do a better job of chasing shooters. A lot of it is execution defense. We ended up minus eight in turnovers and plus three on offensive boards so we were minus five but the biggest thing is the 18 turnovers and the lack of defensive execution.”
NEBRASKA 83, SOUTH DAKOTA 70
SOUTH DAKOTA (4-2)
Goodrick 2-2 2-7 6, Kamateros 3-6 0-0 8, Archambault 4-10 0-0 12, Fuller 2-11 3-6 8, Perrott-Hunt 7-17 1-1 19, Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Zizic 4-4 2-2 10, Burchill 1-2 0-0 3, Koster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 8-16 70.
NEBRASKA (5-2)
Edwards 0-3 0-0 0, Mayen 1-2 0-0 2, D.Walker 6-7 1-1 13, B.McGowens 6-12 8-10 22, Verge 1-7 1-1 3, Webster 3-10 2-3 9, Tominaga 8-11 2-2 23, Breidenbach 0-0 3-5 3, Wilcher 2-6 0-0 5, Andre 1-2 1-4 3, Cronin 0-1 0-0 0, McGraw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 18-26 83.
Halftime_Nebraska 43-35. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 12-25 (Archambault 4-9, Perrott-Hunt 4-9, Kamateros 2-4, Burchill 1-1, Fuller 1-2), Nebraska 9-23 (Tominaga 5-6, B.McGowens 2-5, Webster 1-3, Wilcher 1-3, Edwards 0-3, Verge 0-3). Fouled Out_Archambault. Rebounds_South Dakota 38 (Goodrick, Fuller 7), Nebraska 34 (B.McGowens 8). Assists_South Dakota 16 (Goodrick, Kamateros, Archambault, Perrott-Hunt 3), Nebraska 18 (Verge 5). Total Fouls_South Dakota 21, Nebraska 16. A_15,685 (15,147).
