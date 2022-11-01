BROOKINGS — The Brookings Bobcats rallied past Yankton 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 25-11, 15-10 in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Macy Drotzmann posted 14 kills, two blocks and 14 digs for Yankton. Camille McDermott had 27 assists, 23 digs and three ace serves. Payton Moser posted 34 assists. Camryn Koletzky added six kills, 14 digs and two ace serves.
