LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association announced times and venues for the Boys Basketball State Championships Mar. 8-11 in Lincoln.
In the Class C2 bracket, the Cedar Catholic Trojans, 22-4, are the No. 4 seed and play No. 5 seed Elkhorn Valley, 23-2, in the quarterfinals Mar. 9 at 10:45 a.m. at the Devaney Center.
The Wynot Blue Devils, 22-4, earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D2 bracket and will play No. 8 seed Paxton, 17-5, in the quarterfinals Mar. 9 at 9 a.m. inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Also in Class D2, the No. 7 seed Santee Warriors, who earned a trip to the state tournament for the first time in school history, will play No. 2 seed Shelton at 6 p.m. Mar. 9 in the Devaney Center.
Semifinals in Class C2 will all be played at Devaney on Friday. Championship games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with third place games at Lincoln Southeast High School.
