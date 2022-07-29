Yankton Fury Fire split its two games, and two other Yankton teams were winless on the second day of their respective Northern Nationals softball tournaments on Friday.
Playing at the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, The Fury Fire went 1-1 in a pair of close contests. Yankton Fury Red lost its lone game on the day.
In the USA Softball 18-Under Northern ‘B’ Nationals in Mankato, Minnesota, Yankton Fury Black went 0-2 on the day.
Here is a look at the games involving Yankton games:
Fury Fire 6, Gamblers White 3
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Yankton Fury Fire earned their first victory of the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals with a 6-3 decision over Gamblers White on Friday.
Emma Wiese and Ellie Wiese each went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Hannah Christopherson doubled and singled. Kelsey O’Neill and Maddie Courtright each had a hit in the effort.
Courtright picked up the win, striking out six in the six-inning contest.
Minn. Misfits 9, Fury Black 1
MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Misfits downed Yankton Fury Black 9-1 in the USA Softball Northern ‘B’ Nationals on Friday.
Chandler Cleveland doubled for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky and Emma Eichacker each had a hit.
Cleveland took the loss, with Kaylee Heiner striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Southeast Flyers 10, Fury Red 0
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Southeast Flyers downed Yankton Fury Red 10-0 in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals on Friday.
Logan Miller, Bailey Sample and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit for Yankton.
Woodbury Royals 5, Fury Fire 4
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Woodbury Royals scored five runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-4 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire in the NAFA 18-Under Northern Nationals on Friday.
Lainie Keller went 2-for-3 with a home run for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill doubled and singled. Hannah Christopherson had a hit and two RBI. Emma Wiese, Jadyn Hubbard, Keyara Mason and Maddie Courtright each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss. Emma Wiese struck out five in four innings of relief.
Minn. Stix 8, Fury Black 0
MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Stix downed Yankton Fury Black 8-0 in the USA Softball Northern ‘B’ Nationals on Friday.
Megan Tramp had the lone Yankton hit.
Kaylee Heiner took the loss.
