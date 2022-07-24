SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox ended the 2022 regular season with an 11-6 victory over Sioux Falls West in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Easton Nelson went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Matthew Sheldon and Nathan Pietila each had two hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon posted a double and three RBI. Cohen Zahrbock had a double and two RBI. Kael Garry added a hit in the victory.
Trey Sager pitched 1 2/3 innings of no-hit work for the win, striking out three. Wishon struck out four and Zahrbock struck out three in the contest.
The Black Sox, 19-13-1, head to Watertown for the Class A 16-Under Tournament, beginning Thursday. Yankton faces Brandon Valley, Harrisburg Maroon and Rapid City Post 22 in pool play.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox scored four runs in the seventh inning to claim a 9-8 victory over Sioux Falls East in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Yankton. Evan Serck and Cohen Zahrbock each had three hits. Owen Wishon had two hits and two RBI. Trey Sager and Easton Nelson each had a hit in the victory.
Serck pitched two innings of relief for the win. Nelson struck out five in his three innings of work.
S.F. Post 15 12-17, Reds 2-8
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Reds ended the regular season with a pair of setbacks against Sioux Falls Post 15 in youth baseball action on Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls claimed the opener 12-2.
For Yankton, Kaleb Stotz went 3-for-3 and Ben Bohlmann had two hits. Isaac Olnes and Nate Myer each had a hit.
Damien Janish took the loss. Jaxon Parmalee struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Sioux Falls took the second game 17-8.
Olnes had two hits and two RBI, and Stotz had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Ryder Walsh also doubled. Madden McQuade and Myer each had a hit.
Olnes took the loss, striking out two.
The Reds head to Brookings for state, beginning Thursday. Yankton plays Watertown, Mitchell and Huron in pool play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.