SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox ended the 2022 regular season with an 11-6 victory over Sioux Falls West in youth baseball action on Saturday.

Easton Nelson went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Matthew Sheldon and Nathan Pietila each had two hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon posted a double and three RBI. Cohen Zahrbock had a double and two RBI. Kael Garry added a hit in the victory.

