HURON — Once again, the Yankton football team dominated the second half of a game.
For the fifth time this season, the Yankton defense held an opponent scoreless after halftime and the Bucks were able to cruise past Huron 44-3 on Friday night in Huron.
Senior Trevor Fitzgerald ran for three touchdowns in the third quarter and Yankton (7-0) out-scored the Tigers 31-0 in the second half.
Yankton’s defense recorded three interceptions (two by junior Sam Kampshoff, one by senior Mason Ruzicka) and recovered a fumble (by senior Aidan Feser). For good measure, junior Ethan Bradwisch also blocked a punt.
Sophomore Trevor Paulsen kicked a 29-yard field goal on Yankton’s first drive of the game and he later added a 20-yarder early in the second quarter to give the Bucks a 6-0 lead.
Late in the second quarter, Huron’s Dylan Lichty intercepted a Yankton pass and the Tigers capitalized with an Aung Min 36-yard field goal at the 2:13 mark.
Yankton sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken then scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive, and the Bucks took a 13-3 cushion into halftime.
The Bucks scored again on the opening drive of the third quarter, on a 3-yard touchdown run by Fitzgerald at the 8:46 mark.
Although Yankton couldn’t score after its defense recorded two takeaways in the third quarter, but Fitzgerald found the end zone again, on a 26-yard run at the 2:56 mark. After the Bucks forced a punt, Fitzgerald scampered 55 yards for another touchdown run and Yankton pushed the margin out to 34-3.
Senior Thomas Wiener then scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and junior Gavin Fortner tacked on a 30-yard field goal with 3:31 remaining.
The Bucks will host Douglas next Friday at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
YANKTON (7-0) 3 10 21 10 — 44
HURON (2-5) 0 3 0 0 — 3
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
YHS — Trevor Paulsen, 29-yard field goal; 8:17
Second Quarter
YHS — Paulsen, 20-yard field goal; 10:53
HHS — Aung Min, 36-yard field goal; 2:13
YHS — Rugby Ryken, 33-yard run (Gavin Fortner kick); 1:01
Third Quarter
YHS — Trevor Fitzgerald, 3-yard run (Fortner kick); 8:46
YHS — Fitzgerald, 26-yard run (Fortner kick); 2:56
YHS — Fitzgerald, 55-yard run (Fortner kick); 1:33
Fourth Quarter
YHS — Thomas Wiener, 2-yard run (Fortner kick); 10:37
YHS — Fortner, 30-yard field goal; 3:31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.