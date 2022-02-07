Yankton’s Dylan Sloan and Will Pavlish are each ranked seventh in their respective weight classes by Dakota Grappler, as the site announced its weekly rankings on Sunday.
Sloan finished second at 126 pounds at the Yankton Invitational this past weekend. Pavlish finished third at 132 pounds.
Vermillion’s Hayden Schroeder is ranked second at 113 pounds. Also for the Tanagers, Michael Roob is sixth at 126 pounds, Zach Brady is sixth at 285 pounds, Jack Kratz is eighth at 170 pounds and Rollie French is honorable mention at 152 pounds.
Jackson Boonstra is the lone Dakota Valley wrestler ranked, sitting in seventh at 145 pounds. Aaron Larson of Beresford-Alcester-Hudson is an honorable mention pick at 182 pounds.
All four area teams have one week of regular season action before competing in the Region 2A championships, Feb. 18 in Brandon. State is set for Feb. 24-26 in Sioux Falls.
