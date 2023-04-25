VERMILLION — Mount Marty shot its best round of the tournament, a 317, but finished 11th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships. The two-day, three-round event concluded on Tuesday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Doane won the team title, shooting a 4-over 868 in the three-day event. Northwestern (875) was second, followed by Midland (881) and Morningside (882). It was the Tigers’ first conference men’s golf title in 47 years.
Dordt’s Freddy Bullock beat Doane’s Blake Andersen and Northwestern’s Jack Laven on the first playoff hole to win the individual title. All three golfers finished at 2-under 214.
MMU finished the event at 968, led by Ted Bengston. The Cedar Catholic graduate shot a final round 74 to finish the three-round event at 227, tied for 26th.
Also for MMU, Reid Hansen finished at 244, Bennett Cassens shot 248, Jackson Faber shot 250 and Hunter Bailey finished at 265.
Faber is the lone senior for the Lancers, who do not have any juniors on the roster.
