VERMILLION — Mount Marty shot its best round of the tournament, a 317, but finished 11th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships. The two-day, three-round event concluded on Tuesday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.

Doane won the team title, shooting a 4-over 868 in the three-day event. Northwestern (875) was second, followed by Midland (881) and Morningside (882). It was the Tigers’ first conference men’s golf title in 47 years.

