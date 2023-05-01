SCOTLAND — Brayden Sattler tossed a four-hit shutout as Scotland-Menno blanked Wagner 4-0 in club high school baseball on Sunday.
Parker Hochstein and Bryce Sattler each had two hits for Scotland-Menno, winners of six straight. Ajay Herrboldt, Brayden Sattler, Kory Keppen, Erick Buechler, Izayah Ulmer and Jayce Walloch each had a hit in the victory.
Parkston 15, Elk Point-Jefferson 5
PARKSTON — Parkston scored 11 unanswered runs to claim a 15-5 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Brayden Jervik doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parkston. Kaleb Weber, Taite Klumb and Kolter Kramer each had two hits. Luke Bormann added a hit and four runs scored in the victory.
Hunter Geary, Keaton Gale, Christian Mueller, Noah McDermott and Evan Hailey each had a hit for EPJ.
Bormann struck out eight batters in four innings of work for the win. Ben Swatek took the loss.
EPJ, 3-3, travels to Vermillion on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley 18, Freeman-Canistota 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored 14 unanswered runs to claim an 18-2 victory over Freeman-Canistota in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Isaac Bruns went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBI for Dakota Valley. Dylan Lukken went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Brendan Barrett also had two hits. Garrett Anderson doubled. Randy Rosenquist, Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Jackson Boonstra each had a hit in the victory.
Rocky Ammann, Riley Tschetter and Jackson Donlan each had a hit for Freeman-Canistota.
Grant VanDerHul struck out four in three innings of work. Anderson struck out four in two innings of shutout relief. Donlan took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work.
Dakota Valley, 9-1, travels to Vermillion on Thursday. Freeman-Canistota hosts Canton on Wednesday.
Scotland-Menno 5, Parkston 4
MENNO — Scotland-Menno built a 4-0 lead and held on to beat Parkston 5-4 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Kory Keppen went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ajay Herrboldt went 3-for-3 for Scotland-Menno. Brayden Sattler doubled and singled. Tyrus Bietz, Bryce Sattler and Jayce Walloch each had two hits. Erick Buechler doubled and Parker Hochstein singled in the victory.
Jeff Schnabel went 3-for-4 with a double, and Brayden Jervik homered and doubled for Parkston. Kaleb Weber also had two hits. Taite Klumb doubled, and Caden Donohue and Kolter Kramer each had a hit for the Trojans.
Keppen picked up the win. Weber took the loss.
Vermillion 7, Centerville 0
VERMILLION — Jack Moskowitz tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out six, as Vermillion blanked Centerville 7-0 in club high school baseball action on Saturday.
Connor Peterson and Tate Hage each had two hits for Vermillion. Mikey Roob doubled. Carter Hansen, Trey Hansen and Jack Vitt each had a hit in the victory.
Noah Schoenfelder had both Centerville hits.
Ethan Bobzin took the loss.
VERMILLION — Vermillion overcame an early deficit to claim an 8-1 victory over Parker in club high school baseball action on Saturday at Prentis Park.
Five different players each had a hit for Vermillion: Tate Hage, Erik Sulzle, Trey Hansen, Jack vitt and Mikey Roob.
Colin Robertson, Logan Bridges, Cale Sheaffer and Jevin Erickson each had a hit for Parker.
Sulzle picked up the win. Bridges took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.