Mount Marty Lancers women’s golfer Kelsey Heath finished third in the two-day Mount Marty Invite event at Fox Run Golf Course Friday.
Heath was 9-over for the tournament, shooting 153 over the two day tournament. Her 4-over 76 put her in the lead after Thursday’s first round.
Morningside’s Sofia Castelan won the tournament at 151, one stroke ahead of second-place Maria Pinedo of Bellevue (152). Bellevue won the team event at 634, 14 strokes ahead of Morningside at 648.
The Lancers finished third in the team event, shooting 669 over the two days. Bellevue was first at 634 with Morningside second at 648. Dakota Wesleyan was fourth, shooting 679.
MMU’s Tanna Lehfeldt was 13th in the tournament with a two-day score of 167.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Bellevue 634, 2, Morningside 648, 3, Mount Marty 669, 4, Dakota Wesleyan 679, T-5, College of Saint Mary 682, T-5, Northwestern 682, 7, Dordt 688, 8, Doane 694, 9, Concordia 701, 10, Northwestern B 726, 11, Morningside B 727, T-12, York 759, T-12, Dordt B 759, 14, Mount Marty 762, T-15, Doane B 820, T-15, Peru State 820, 17, Concordia B 834, 18, Peru State B 910
TOP 15: 1, Sofia Castelan, Morningside 151, 2, Maria Pinedo, Bellevue 152, 3, Kelsey Heath, Mount Marty 153, 4, Iy Ibnu, Bellevue 158, 5, Aaricia Noel-Traissac, Bellevue 162, 6, Erin Moncur, Dakota Wesleyan 162, 7, Chloe Blandinieres, Bellevue 162, 8, Alysen Sander, Morningside 163, 9, Emily Faubel, College of Saint Mary 165, 10, Emily Hulshof, Northwestern 166, 11, Laura Ruiz, Done 166, 12, Aidan Sander, Morningside 166, 13, Tanna Lehfeldt, Mount Marty 167, 14, Katie Freeman, College of Saint Mary 167, 15, Rachel Bostwick, Dordt 167
OTHER MMU: 17, Caitlyn Stimpson, Mount Marty 168, 19, Abby Greenhoff, Mount Marty B, 169, 47, Tatum Jensen, Mount Marty 181, 65, Jaden Kortan, Mount Marty B 195, 66, Trinity Palmquist, Mount Marty 195, 67, Kalee Gilsdorf, Mount Marty B 195, 73, Halle Mortensen, Mount Marty B 203
