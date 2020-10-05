The top two teams in all three classes remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.
In Class AA, O’Gorman was a unanimous pick for the top spot, with Sioux Falls Washington second. Third-ranked Huron and fourth-ranked Watertown each moved up a slot from a week ago. Brandon Valley moved into the poll at fifth.
The top five teams remained unchanged in Class A, with Sioux Falls Christian claiming the top spot. Dakota Valley (9-4) ranked second, with Rapid City Christian third, Madison fourth and Winner fifth. Parker (11-6) continued to receive votes.
The top five teams in Class B also remained unchanged, with Northwestern first, followed by Warner, Faulkton Area, Chester Area and Bridgewater-Emery.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 5, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 14-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 10-3 47 2
3. Huron 8-3 31 4
4. Watertown 6-2 17 5
5. Brandon Valley 8-3 14 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (8-3) 11
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 16-0 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-4 46 2
3. R.C. Christian 18-0 32 3
4. Madison 8-2 22 4
5. Winner 9-3 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (11-6) 3; Mobridge-Pollock (15-1) 2; Garretson (12-2) 1; Florence-Henry (12-1) 1; Hill City (16-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12) 14-1 60 1
2. Warner 10-1 45 2
3. Faulkton Area 10-1 37 3
4. Chester Area 12-2 26 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 13-1 11 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (13-2) 1
