The Dakota Valley boys and Wagner girls each received 20 of 21 first place votes to remain atop Class A in the South Dakota Media Basketball Poll, announced Monday.
Dakota Valley (11-0) remained first in the boys’ rankings, with fifth-ranked Flandreau (11-1) drawing the other first place vote.
Wagner (10-0) continued to lead the girls’ rankings, with second-ranked West Central (12-1) receiving the other top vote. Dakota Valley (11-1) ranks fourth, with Parkston (10-2) receiving votes.
In the Class AA boys’ rankings, Sioux Falls Roosevelt (9-0) received all 21 first place votes.
DeSmet (11-1) was a unanimous selection in the Class B boys’ poll. Platte-Geddes (5-3) remained in fifth, with Viborg-Hurley (8-2) receiving votes.
O’Gorman (9-1) claimed 20 of 21 first place votes in the Class AA girls’ poll. Third-ranked Brandon Valley (9-1), which travels to Yankton on Thursday, received the other top pick.
Aberdeen Roncalli (10-0) drew 20 of 21 first place votes, with Corsica-Stickney (11-2) drawing the other. Viborg-Hurley (11-2) received votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 24 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (21) 9-0 105 1
2. O’Gorman 10-2 84 2
3. Mitchell 9-2 60 3
4. Washington 5-3 31 RV
5. Jefferson 6-5 18 NR
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 8, Harrisburg 5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 3, Brandon Valley 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (20) 11-0 104 1
2. St. Thomas More 9-1 73 2
3. Winner 10-0 65 3
4. Sioux Valley 9-2 40 5
5. Flandreau (1) 11-1 24 RV
Receiving votes: Tea Area 9.
Class B
1. De Smet (21) 11-1 105 1
2. White River 7-2 74 2
3. Lower Brule 8-1 72 3
4. Aberdeen Christian 9-2 43 4
5. Platte-Geddes 5-3 7 5
Receiving votes: Potter County 6, Viborg-Hurley 4, Timber Lake 4.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (20) 9-1 104 1
2. Washington 9-1 82 2
3. Brandon Valley (1) 9-1 63 3
4. RC Stevens 10-1 41 4
5. RC Central 9-1 25 5
Class A
1. Wagner (20) 10-0 104 1
2. West Central (1) 12-1 83 2
3. Flandreau 9-1 57 3
4. Dakota Valley 11-1 34 4
5. St. Thomas More 8-3 13 5
Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 11, Parkston 6, Red Cloud 6, Hamlin 1.
Class B
1. Roncalli (20) 10-0 104 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (1) 11-2 84 2
3. Aberdeen Christian 10-0 60 3
4. White River 8-2 38 4
5. De Smet 11-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 9, Colman-Egan 2, Wall 1.
