MADISON — Host Madison claimed top honors in its home gymnastics invitational, held Saturday.
Madison scored 136.4, beating out Deuel (134.2). Hot Springs (129.2), Chamberlain (127.975) and Wagner-Bon Homme (127.15) rounded out the first five.
Vermillion placed eighth, scoring 122.7. Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon finished with a score of 106.025.
Deuel’s Paige Simon easily claimed all-around honors, scoring 37.225. She also won all four events, scoring 8.9 on uneven parallel bars, 9.3 on balance beam, 9.775 on floor exercise and 9.25 on vault.
The top area finisher was Wagner-Bon Homme freshman Alexys Rueb, who tie for fourth in the all-around with a 33.825. She also placed fourth on beam (8.45) and fifth on vault (8.825).
TEAM SCORES: Madison 136.4, Deuel 134.2 (0.2 team deduction), Hot Springs 129.2, Chamberlain 127.975, Wagner-Bon Homme 127.15, Estelline-Hendricks 125.25, Milbank Area 123.675, Vermillion 122.7, Britton-Hecla 119.65, Wall-Kadoka-Philip 112.55, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson 106.025, West Central-Montrose 103.65 (0.2 team deduction)
ALL-AROUND: 1, Paige Simon, Deuel 37.225; 2, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 34.9; 3, Kylie Krusemark, Madison 33.875; t4, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme; Allison Hough, Chamberlain 33.825; OTHER AREA — 10, Alcista Dion WBH 32.6; 14, Mackenzie Brady V 31.9; 15, Jenna Duffek WBH 31.85; 22, Serna Gapp V 30.5; 24, Tori Farmer V 29.9; 32, Elaina Taggart V 28.75; 33, Kenna Konfrst PEHMV 28.65; 38, Maelie Culbert PEHMV 25.975; 40, Aubrie Biteler PEHMV 25.35
BARS: 1, Paige Simon, Deuel 8.9; 2, Olivia Flemming, Madison 8.275; 3, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 7.925; t4, Isabel Gors, Madison; Keira Allen, Hot Springs 7.9; AREA — 11, Alexys Rueb WBH 7.475; t13, Serena Gapp V 7.4; t19, Alcista Dion WBH 7.025; t23, Callie Radigan V, Mackenzie Brady V 6.85; 26, Jenna Duffek WBH 6.775; 28, Elaina Taggart V 6.625; 30, Kenna Konfrst, PEHMV 6.5; 37, Skye Kotalik WBH 6.05; 42, Tori Farmer 5.6; 51, Briley Steffensen WBH 4.0; 52, Ali Mokey PEHMV 3.925; 53, Maelie Culvert PEHMV 3.9; 54, Aubrie Biteler PEHMV 3.575; 56, Emma Riggs EPHMV 3.325
BEAM: 1, Paige Simon, Deuel 9.3; 2, Lexi Hirsch, Madison 8.625; 3, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 8.6; 4, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 8.45; 5, Isabel Gors, Madison 8.275; OTHER AREA — t7, Alcista Dion WBH, Tori Farmer V 8.25; 14, Mackenzie Brady V 7.95; t17, Jenna Duffek WBH 7.75; t34, Aida Mikkonen PEHMV, Serena Gapp V 7.0; 36, RaeLee Lanphear WBH 6.9; t41, Abby Roob V 6.5; 46, Maelie Culbert PEHMV 6.35; 47, Elaina Taggart V 6.325; 50, Kenna Konfrst PEHMV 6.025; 53, Aubrie Biteler PEHMV 5.725; 57, Skye Kotalik WBH 5.425
FLOOR: 1, Paige Simon, Deuel 9.775; 2, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 9.5; t3, Isabel Gors, Madison; Raena Rost, Madison 9.375; 5, Annie Hawley, Deuel 9.25; AREA — 7, Alexys Rueb WBH 9.075; t17, Acista Dion WBH, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.7; t20, Mackenzie Brady V 8.575; t34, Kenna Konfrst PEHMV 8.325; t41, Aubrie Biteler PEHMV, Serena Gapp V 8.175; 44, Maelie Culvert PEHMV 8.1; 46, Elaina Taggart V 8.05; 47, Jenny Barnett WBH 8.025; t49, RaeLee Lanphear WBH 7.825; 54, Maya Radigan V 7.7; 55, Aida Mikkonen PEHMV 7.675; 56, Tori Farmer V 7.65; 58, Emma Riggs PEHMV 6.575
VAULT: 1, Paige Simon, Deuel 9.25; 2, Kylie Krusemark, Madison 9.15; 3, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 8.9; 4, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 8.875; 5, Alexys Rueb, Wagner-Bon Homme 8.825; OTHER AREA — t8, Alcista Dion WBH, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.625; t15, Mackenzie Brady V 8.525; t22, Tori Farmer V 8.4; t37, Kelcy Orr V, Serna Gapp V 7.925; 39, Faithleigh Podzimek WBH 7.9; 40, Aubrie Biteler PEHMV 7.875; t43, Kenna Konfrst PEHMV 7.8; t45, Elaina Taggart V 7.775; 50, RaeLee Lanphear WBH 7.675; 52, Maelie Culbert PEHMV 7.625; 57, Aida Mikkonen PEHMV 7.45; 58m, Ali Mokey PEHMV 7.0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.