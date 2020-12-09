VERMILLION — There’s a certain word that Todd Lee knows is necessary right now. But that doesn’t mean he has to like it.
Patience.
The head coach of the South Dakota men’s basketball team that is off to an 0-3 start this season, Lee maintained again Wednesday that it’s certainly not ideal to have a young team right now after having dealt with COVID-19 issues throughout the summer and preseason.
“Coaches, as you know, are not the most patient people,” Lee joked.
“You go into every year somewhat the same,” he added. “You can usually plan things out by the day, by when you’ll do this or do that, and what speeches you’ll give at a certain time.”
That’s not possible right now, however.
Practices, schedules and availability of certain players is now a day-to-day — sometimes an hour-to-hour deal — ordeal for coaches, who are navigating uncertainty in face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have a schedule for when we put in special situations, like zone offense or out-of-bounds plays, but then we’ll have to reintroduce it for players who were out,” Lee said.
What that means is the Coyotes — with 11 newcomers — had to head into the season without having spent much practice time together.
The result has been a sluggish start, especially on offense.
After double-digit losses to Colorado and Drake at a season-opening classic in Kansas, USD trimmed a 16-point deficit down to a seven-point loss at Nebraska on Dec. 1. South Dakota was then forced to cancel a game last Saturday at UMKC.
That leaves the Coyotes 0-3 heading into the Dakota Showcase, a four-team non-conference event that will be played today (Thursday) through Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota will play North Dakota today (Thursday) at 5:30 p.m., North Dakota State on Friday at 8 p.m. and South Dakota State on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Yes, the games won’t count toward the Summit League standings, but they will provide the Coyotes an early glimpse of where they may stake up in the conference picture.
They’ll also give USD a chance to shoot itself out of an offensive funk.
The Coyotes have yet to score 70 points in a game and are shooting 35.2 percent through three games. They’ve been especially cold from long range, at just 12-of-60 for 20 percent.
“We haven’t shot the ball well, but that may be because of a combination of things,” Lee said.
On the one hand, USD played a Colorado team that should again make noise in the Pac-12 Conference, and the same against a Drake squad in the Missouri Valley Conference and Nebraska in the Big Ten Conference.
And on the other hand, there’s the whole cohesion issue with the Coyotes.
“It could be because we’ve had guys out and we don’t have our game legs yet,” Lee said. “We have 11 guys who didn’t play with us last year, and we’ve had guys out in quarantine.”
Even with a veteran team, it usually takes a coach between 6-8 games to really see what their team’s strengths and weaknesses are, Lee said.
“This year, we’re just not sure how long that might take,” he added.
The Coyotes, Lee said, have had new players miss so many practices that the coaching staff still isn’t entirely sure yet what they can do. They had one player in quarantine for 49 days, through contact tracing, and two others who have missed 35 days of practice.
Dakota Showcase
While South Dakota, North Dakota (0-3) and North Dakota State (0-4) are all looking for the first victory of the season, South Dakota State is looking like a Summit League title threat.
The Jackrabbits (3-2) nearly beat ranked West Virginia, and have defeated Utah State, Iowa State and Bradley.
The Jackrabbits got a big week last week from sophomore Baylor Scheierman, a 6-foot-6 guard from Aurora, Nebraska. He recorded a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Iowa State, and then had a 14 point, 12-rebound performance in a win at Bradley.
Scheierman was named the Summit League Player of the Week.
“It’s always enjoyable to see hard work be rewarded, and that’s really what’s happening,” head coach Eric Henderson said this week.
“Baylor puts in so much time on his game, and this summer he wanted to become a better shooter; a more consistent shooter, and he spent a ton of time in the gym working on his shot.”
The way Scheierman affects the game is “special,” his coach added.
“You feel a great amount of confidence when he’s out on the floor, because he’s able to do so many different things,” Henderson said.
