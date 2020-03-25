Due to the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 high school spring sports season, the Press & Dakotan has decided to cancel its Spring Sports Preview for the 2020 season.
If our area teams resume action after their suspension of activities ends, we will be there to cover our area programs as we have in the past.
If you have any questions regarding this decision, contact us at sports@yankton.net. If the question is in regards to advertising purchased for the preview, please contact your advertising representative.
