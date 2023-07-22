CORSICA — Parkston advanced to the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under Baseball Tournament with a 9-4 victory over Platte-Geddes on Saturday in Corsica.

Reco Muilenburg doubled and singled, driving in two, and Brycen Bruening and Johnny Weber each had two hits for Parkston, which will face Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the final today (Sunday). Carson Bueber doubled. Grady Bowar, Gage Jodozi, Quayden Culbert and Mason Jervik each had a hit in the victory.

