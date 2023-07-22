CORSICA — Parkston advanced to the championship of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under Baseball Tournament with a 9-4 victory over Platte-Geddes on Saturday in Corsica.
Reco Muilenburg doubled and singled, driving in two, and Brycen Bruening and Johnny Weber each had two hits for Parkston, which will face Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the final today (Sunday). Carson Bueber doubled. Grady Bowar, Gage Jodozi, Quayden Culbert and Mason Jervik each had a hit in the victory.
Dalton Ebel ahd three hits and Tommy Nelson had two hits for Platte-Geddes, which will face Freeman-Marion in the third place game today. Isaac Leader had the other hit.
Bruening pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Leader took the loss, striking out four in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6, Freeman-Marion 0
CORSICA — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans quieted the Freeman-Marion Sticks 6-0 in the semifinals of the South Dakota VFW Teener Class B 14-Under Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Corsica.
Luke Peters went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Sticks. Tayden Kerrigan and Tannen Auch each had a hit in the effort.
Auch took the loss, striking out nine in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Riley Gall had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
ELK POINT — Vermillion scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to escape Milbank 6-5 in consolation action in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament on Saturday in Elk Point.
Vermillion will play Madison Black for fifth place today (Sunday) at 11 a.m.
Ryne Chapman doubled and singled, and Grant Roerig had two hits and two RBI for Vermillion. Ryan Vitt and Cooper Reiser each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Nygren pitched three innings of relief, striking out three, for the win.
Madison Black 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
ELK POINT — Host Elk Point-Jefferson saw its run in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament end with a 10-0 loss to Madison Black in consolation action on Saturday in Elk Point.
Blake Trudeau had two hits and Brody Van Roekel had a hit for EPJ.
Aiden Hammitt took the loss.
West Central 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
ELK POINT — West Central topped Elk Point-Jefferson in a weather-delayed opening round contest in the South Dakota VFW Teener Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament in Elk Point.
The game was scheduled to be the final contest on Friday but had to be completed on Saturday due to poor weather conditions.
Brody Van Roekel and Luke Swatek each had two hits for Elk Point-Jefferson Trey Vander Weerdt and Ben Trudeau each had a hit in the effort.
Van Roekel took the loss, striking out eight in his four innings of work. Swatek and Drew Geary each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
