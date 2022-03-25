RAPID CITY —The Yankton Bucks opened the 2022 boys’ tennis season with victories over Rapid City Christian and Rapid City Central at the West River Invitational on Friday.
Yankton swept the bottom four singles flights and the bottom two doubles flights in a 6-3 victory over Rapid City Christian.
Zac Briggs earned a tiebreaker victory at flight three singles for the Bucks. Harrison Krajewski, Keaton List and Miles Krajewski also earned singles wins.
In doubles, Harrison Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway earned a tiebreaker victory at flight three doubles. List and Ryan Schulte won at flight two.
Yankton gave up two games total in a 9-0 sweep of Rapid City Central in the second match of the day.
Yankton finishes the four-match western swing today (Saturday), facing Rapid City Stevens and Spearfish.
YANKTON 6, R.C. CHRISTIAN 3
SINGLES: Noah Greni RCC def. Gage Becker 6-3, 6-3; Joe Schneller RCC def. Ryan Schulte 2-6, 6-3, (10-5); Zac Briggs Y def. Andrew Dobbs 1-6, 6-1, (10-4); Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jack Hancock 6-1, 6-4; Keaton List Y def. Noah Geyer 6-3, 6-2; Miles Krajewski Y def. Henry Beckloff 7-5, 6-2
DOUBLES: Greni-Dobbs RCC def. Becker-Briggs 6-4, 6-4; Schulte-List Y def. Schneller-Hancock 6-3, 7-5; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Geyer-Beckloff 6-3, 3-6, (10-2)
JV: Ridgway Y def. David Suomala 8-1; Matthew Suomala RCC def. Corrigan Johnke 8-0; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. M. Suomala-D. Suomala 6-1, 6-2
YANKTON 9, R.C. CENTRAL 0
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Jeremy Dahl 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Schulte Y def. Anson Griffin 6-0, 6-0; Zac Briggs Y def. Hugh Knickrehm 6-0, 6-0; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jaxon Jung 6-0, 6-0; Keaton List Y def. Trisotn Ducheneaux 6-0, 6-0; Miles Krajewski Y def. Remington Fagerland 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES: Becker-Briggs Y def. Dahl-Griffin 6-0, 6-1; Schulte-List Y def. Knickrehm-Jung 6-0, 6-1; H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Ducheneaux-Fagerland 6-0, 6-0
JV: Ridgway Y def. Kieran Fuhrmann 6-0, 6-0; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Greyson Weston 8-0; M. Krajewski-Johnke Y def. Weston-Noah McGrath
